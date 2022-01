Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren thanked the AIFF family and President Praful Patel for mentioning his pride in being able to "be an important part of strengthening the football ecosystem in India."In a letter to the AIFF President, the Chief Minister wrote: "When it comes to Jharkhand, sports is a way of life and particularly football. I feel proud to lead a state that has produced some of the finest football players for the country, and continues to do so. We, as a state, feel proud to be an important part of strengthening the football ecosystem in India.""The AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 is one of the biggest international football tournaments in recent times, and to host such a big championship is a result of your efforts and vision for the development of football in the country," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's letter stated.

FIFA ・ 3 HOURS AGO