WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Friday, January 14th 2022

Nursing home operators at the McGuire Group, VestraCare and RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care are partnering with local colleges to offer paid training and tuition assistance programs for individuals looking to start or advance their careers in health care. For more on these partnerships with Trocaire College, Erie 2 BOCES, Orleans/Niagara

BOCES and D'Youville College, go to mcguiregroup.com

Conax Technologies of Buffalo has announced changes to its executive leadership team. Mark A. Vedella has been named Senior Vice President of Finance; Alexander H. Siegel named Vice President of International and Semiconductor Operations and Prasanna S. Bhamidipati is now Director of Engineering.

Louie’s Hot Dogs owner Angelo Turco has sold his six-unit apartment building at 508 Franklin Street to a Tonawanda investment group for $775,000, according to Business First.

Niagara University alumna Debra A. Baker has been elected to the Niagara University Board of Trustees.