Two Green Pond residents were critically injured and flown to Charleston-area trauma centers following a Monday afternoon car crash that occurred near Spring Hill Road. The victims were in their 2012 Nissan Altima and were traveling north on Green Pond Highway when the car crossed over into the other lane and then hit a ditch. The car then struck at least two trees and overturned. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy, the 19-year-old driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected through the car’s sunroof. She had critical injuries, including a head injury, and was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina Trauma Center in Charleston. The second person in the car was a 23-year-old passenger. McRoy said this passenger was also not wearing a seat belt. She also had critical injuries and a head injury, said McRoy, and was pulled from the wreckage through the car’s sunroof. She was also taken the MUSC Trauma Center.

GREEN POND, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO