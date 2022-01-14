ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO approves two new Covid-19 treatments

MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization approved two new Covid-19 treatments on Friday, growing the arsenal of tools along with vaccines to stave off severe illness and death from the virus. The news comes as Omicron cases fill hospitals around the world with the WHO predicting half of Europe will be...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Study: Some Cancer Treatments May Inhibit Immune Response To COVID Vaccination

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A study from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has found that cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and certain other treatments may have an “inadequate” immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, says this inhibited response to vaccination is also showing up for those with targeted therapies, like CDK 4/6 inhibitors and therapies targeted at B cells. Cancer treatment patients are still urged to get vaccinated – and boosted. “It is important for patients with cancer who are receiving chemotherapy to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Saranya Chumsri, M.D., a Mayo Clinic hematologist and oncologist. Chumsri, who authored the study, is recommending these patients have their antibody levels tested after vaccination. “Dr. Chumsri anticipates having additional data later this year regarding broader immune responses to COVID-19 vaccinations, including cellular and antibody responses in patients receiving chemotherapy and targeted therapies with booster vaccinations,” the release said. Read more on the study here.
CANCER
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Who is eligible for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment in Amarillo?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase throughout the Amarillo area, the demand for COVID-19 treatment has also increased, with more and more people wanting information regarding monoclonal antibody infusions. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have received various monoclonal antibody treatments as a way to treat certain groups of individuals who […]
AMARILLO, TX
evalleytimes.com

The WHO has recommended two new treatments against the corona virus: they are

The World Health Organization (WHO) Officially two recommended New therapies against Govit-19 So they are used in the most accurate cases, taking the sum of these Drugs For. In a report published in the BMJ Medical Journal, WHO experts recommend Treatment based on synthetic antibodies, The Chotrovimab, Y Commonly used against rheumatic polyarthritis, The Paracetamol.
SCIENCE
Inverse

Can weed cure Covid-19? No, but two cannabinoids hint at a possible treatment

Cannabis contains myriad chemicals called cannabinoids. And while the most famous are perhaps THC, tetrahydracannabidoil, and CBD, cannabidiol — maybe CBGA (cannabigerolic acid) and CBDA (cannabidiolic acid) should be on your radar, too. That’s if a preliminary, drug-screening study is to be believed: The now-viral study, published Monday in the Journal of Natural Products, suggests these two cannabinoids may block a critical stage of the infection of human cells by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Drugs#British Medical Journal#The Who#Omicron#Regeneron
MedicalXpress

Hospital attendance not associated with increased risk of COVID transmission

These results follow from an analysis of asymptomatic, positive COVID-19 cases in cancer patients during the outbreak of the alpha variant, between December 2020 and February 2021. The new study, led by Professor Mieke Van Hemelrijck of the School of Cancer & Pharmaceutical Sciences, analyzed data from cancer patients who...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

More than 2 dozen drugmakers to make Merck's COVID-19 pill

A U.N.-backed organization announced Thursday that it has signed agreements with more than two dozen generic drug makers to produce versions of Merck's COVID-19 pill to supply 105 developing countries. The Medicines Patent Pool said the deals would allow drug companies to make both the raw ingredients for molnupiravir and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wyoming News

At-Home COVID Tests Accurate for Ki​ds: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite earlier concerns that at-home COVID-19 tests might be less accurate than PCR tests, new research in U.S. children and teens adds to evidence that the rapid tests are highly accurate. The scientists said the accuracy of the tests — which can be used at home and in schools and provide quick results — is similar to that of PCR tests, which have to be analyzed in a lab and can take one to two days to deliver...
BALTIMORE, MD
MedicalXpress

Is there a risk of long COVID after omicron infection?

With record numbers of Americans getting infected with the omicron variant now, will a large segment of the U.S. population soon suffer from "long COVID," also known long-haul COVID?. "Unfortunately, it's just too early to know how many omicron infections will lead to long-haul symptoms," says Michael Lin, MD, MPH,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Additional antibodies may protect against COVID

When we talk about antibodies against COVID-19, we tend to mean the so-called neutralizing antibodies, that offer protection by blocking the virus from invading our cells. Now, a new study from Lund University in Sweden has revealed that non-neutralizing antibodies may also be important in providing protection against COVID. "Our...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Wyoming News

No Side Effects From Your COVID Vaccine? Don't Worry, It's Still Working

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even if you don't have side effects from your COVID-19 vaccine, it's likely still working to protect you, a reassuring new report shows. Many people who receive the mRNA COVID vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna experience body aches and fatigue that indicate the vaccine is triggering their immune system to recognize and fight the coronavirus. But what if you feel fine and have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

WHO Says Worst of Pandemic Could Ease This Year if Vaccine Inequities Erased

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If COVID-19 vaccines and medicines are shared equally worldwide, the pandemic could ease this year, a top World Health Organization official said Tuesday. However, if wealthier countries don't share their resources with poorer countries, there will continue to be high rates of deaths and hospitalizations, warned Dr. Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at WHO. “What we need to do is get to low...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy