Blackhawk Tech, Beloit College plan Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorations

BELOIT

An array of activities are planned for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which officially is observed Monday, at area educational institutions with lots of youth participation.

Blackhawk Technical College is partnering with YWCA Rock County to host a virtual community-wide MLK commemoration event, which will be streamed live at noon Saturday on the YWCA’s Facebook page.

The keynote speaker for the event will be city of Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. Beloit School District students will recite the pledge of allegiance, and there will be a special rendition of the Black National Anthem by McNeel Intermediate School Principal Michelle Hendrix Nora. There will be student performances, speakers and artwork showcased throughout the virtual event.

The theme of this event is “Where Do You Stand? Who Are You Standing With?” King talked about this theme in one of his well-known quotes: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in the moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

Those at Beloit College will honor King throughout Black History Month in February, when the college community will connect his call to action with its anti-racism action plan, Becoming Better.

The Beloit College Office of Student Success, Equity and Community is planning events for the month of February, which begins with a keynote from Atiera Coleman. Coleman, who formerly led that office at Beloit, is now the Rock County equity manager, where she embeds policies in the county’s administrative structure and services that ensure equitable access for everyone the county serves, according to information from the college.