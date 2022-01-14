ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-14 15:31:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-14 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax...

alerts.weather.gov

