ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Art exhibit ‘shows nation in midst of communal nervous breakdown’

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster, created by Giles Walker, has opened in Leeds. A contemporary art exhibit made from scrap materials plays out “the insecurities and pain of a nation in the midst of a communal nervous breakdown”, its creator has said. The installation Monster, which has opened in Leeds and...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

13 art exhibits to brighten up the darkness of winter

Nude trees, a pale sun, gelid wind and shoe trays overflowing with salty boots and squishy shoes. Winter has arrived. But don’t fret. Although winter can be a downer, there are still places to go and art to see. In 2022, even as omicron causes more closures and confusion, local museums are forging ahead with a roster of exhibits promising to scintillate and delight — or, at least, to get us out of the house if we dare to leave. From the work of Syrian American artist Mohamad Hafez who excavates the pain and trauma of the Syrian civil war through sculpture, to the work of Sharona Franklin who creates “bioshrines” incorporating medicinal plants and food items to elucidate her life as an artist grappling with chronic illness, there are lots of wonders afoot.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Public Art#Contemporary Art#Left Bank Leeds#Orbital
TrendHunter.com

Neo-Mexican Art Exhibits

Peana, a contemporary art gallery located in Monterrey, Mexico, has announced the launch Para Morelio, a group exhibit that intends to offer a re-reading of Julio Galán’s Neo-Mexicanism painting history. Curated by Ana Pérez Escoto and Deslave (Mauricio Muñozand Andrew Roberts) the show features the work of several...
VISUAL ART
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

New Art Exhibition in Clifton Springs Focuses on Collaboration

Making Space is the first exhibition of the 2022 gallery calendar at Main Street Arts and will open this Saturday, January 8, 2022 with a reception from 3 to 6 p.m. The title of the show represents the notion of interconnectivity and also alludes to the idea of making space for conversation, which artwork does so well. On display will be the individual and collaborative works of Mizin Shin, Rachel Shelton, and Bob Fleming. Included artwork consist of printmaking, painting, sculpture, and installation.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
Hartsville News Journal

Exhibit opens at Black Creek Arts

Black Creek Arts held a opening reception on Thursday, Jan.6 for “Anonymous Ancestors,” an installation by artist Susan Lenz. According to the Black Creek Arts Council web site, www.blackcreekarts.org, “To stand within Susan Lenz’s installation, Anonymous Ancestors is to become immersed in the myriad of family stories handed down through generations. Each snapshot is a frozen moment on life’s timeline. “Letters and words clipped from vintage print material allow one’s mind to wander, envisioning forgotten friends, past holidays, ancient occasions, former cars, and hilarious fashion trends. Yet, all the images are anonymous. The photos come from yard sales, auctions, and abandoned locations. “ Who are these people? Who really knows? They are distant aunts and uncles, cousins, grandparents, siblings, and in-laws. They are society’s family tree, our collective wall of ancestors.” The artist invites visitors to sit for a moment, browse through the scrapbooks, albums, and altered images. Patrons are asked to use the provided white gloves while contemplating heirlooms. This installation was made possible through the support of family and friends, including Allison Pederson and the staff and board of directors at Black Creek Arts Council; Springboard for the Arts and the Hinge Art Residency program, Fergus Falls, MN; Bill Mishoe’s Estate Services, Columbia, SC; Steve Dingman; all those who have donated vintage materials to Susan’s studio practice; and the many anonymous individuals who stared out of their half-forgotten pictures with inspiration. To preview ‘Anonymous Ancestors,” visit the artist’s web site, www.susanlenz. com. The exhibit will be on display at Black Creek Arts through Feb. 25.
VISUAL ART
boothbayregister.com

Art Exhibit: Bob Crink

Bob Crink’s photography may be viewed from January 11th though February in the Great Room during normal library hours. About the photographer: I see the extra in the ordinary, whether I’m looking at people, places, or things. I always have at least one camera with me and find inspiration everywhere. I find people especially fascinating and am honored that everyone I photograph, even if they are initially reluctant to pose for portraits, ends up enjoying the process and the images.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
amisun.com

Art Walk exhibits local talent

HOLMES BEACH – The first Holmes Beach Art Walk of 2022 was a big success as both locals and tourists were treated to the best of Island art featured at a variety of Island businesses. Those participating included the Artists’ Guild Gallery, The Feast, Restless Natives, Sun and Surf...
HOLMES BEACH, FL
andrews.edu

"My Art Journey" Retrospective Exhibition

Featuring the work of Greg Constantine, research professor of art, emeritus. The exhibition runs from Jan. 23 to March 13, 2022, at the Sauder Concert Hall, Goshen College, Goshen, Indiana. The retrospective exhbition will showcase work created from 1974 to the present as well as Greg Constantine's 11 publications. Opening...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
osidenews.com

Water on Metal Art Exhibition and Reception

Encinitas CA— Art Exhibition of 26 watercolors by Vista artist Krista Timberlake: a collection of watercolor paintings melding animals and figures with machinery and mechanical parts. These works explore the juxtaposition of the unexpected: a mechanized world where cold metal becomes organic & fluid & takes unexpected forms by creating weird & wonderful machines rendered in untamed colors and watercolors.
ENCINITAS, CA
WTVQ

New art exhibit coming to Lexington Art League

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – From January 21-March 4, a new art gallery will be available to see at the Lexington Art League. The “Asian Fusion” exhibit will feature pieces from Constance Grayson, who has been working for over 2 years on the fabric-based artwork. Grayson says the pieces represent different Asian cultures from Korea, Japan, India, Vietnam and China. Grayson says her artwork reflects her reactions to Asian icons and myths, color palettes and proverbs.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

UK approach to Covid favoured elderly and harmed the young, says leading paediatric expert

The UK’s approach to tackling Covid-19 was weighted in favour of the elderly and has harmed children as a result, a leading paediatric expert has said.“Our children have suffered too much from us closing down their lives, to protect the middle age and the vulnerable,” Russell Viner, a professor in adolescent health at University College London, told The Independent. “I don't think during this pandemic we have necessarily got the balance right.”Schools in Britain were shut throughout the first lockdown of the pandemic, before reopening in June and September. During the Alpha wave, which ran from winter 2020 to spring...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Dangerous’ fogging machines used in care homes and schools to combat Covid

“Dangerous” and “pointless” fogging machines are being used throughout the UK in high-risk settings, such as care homes and schools, in an attempt to clean the air of Covid particles.The machines work by spraying a hazardous mist of disinfectant into the air, but the World Health Organisation does not recommend their use. UK government guidance says: “Disinfectants applied as a fog, mist or vapour may reach harmful levels during delivery.”However, fogging machines are being used in care homes, schools and nurseries across the UK, The Independent has been told.Multiple homes run by a major care group in England, Scotland and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ARTnews

Archaeologists Unearth Colossal Pair of Sphinxes in Egypt During Restoration of Landmark Temple

Fragments of a colossal pair of limestone sphinxes were unearthed at the ancient Egyptian temple of Amenhotep III in western Luxor. A German-Egyptian team of researchers, led by archaeologist Hourig Sourouzian, discovered the artifacts half-submerged in water during their restoration of the funerary temple of the pharaoh and the Colossi of Memnon, two monumental statues in his likeness. The sphinxes measure around 26 feet long and likely depict the ancient ruler outfitted wearing a mongoose-shaped headdress, a royal beard, and a broad necklace. A restoration of the limestone revealed “the beloved of Amun-Re” across the sphinx’s chest, according to Egypt’s Ministry...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy