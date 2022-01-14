WATCH NOW: Exclusive coverage of UGA National Championship celebration on Channel 2

ATHENS, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News is the place to be for all your national champions Georgia Bulldogs celebration needs.

The University of Georgia athletic department and WSB-TV have partnered for the Georgia football national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium to air exclusively on Channel 2.

Georgia defeated Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night to win its first title since the 1980 season.

Bulldogs Game Day is broadcasting live from Sanford Stadium leading up to Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

The national championship parade begins at 12:30 p.m. and Dawg Walk at 1 p.m.

Channel 2 is the only local television station where you can watch the entire celebration live. We have exclusive access to the festivities inside Sanford Stadium with the ceremony starting at 2 p.m.

Here are the ways you can watch:

WSB-TV coverage will includes a live Bulldogs Game Day inside Sanford Stadium hosted by sports director Zach Klein and special contributor Aaron Murray and former Georgia cornerback Brandon Boykin.

Our team of anchors and reporters will be spread out along the parade route and campus.

The event inside Sanford Stadium is officially sold out. If you have a ticket to the stadium and don’t want to miss the parade outside, our coverage will be on the stadium jumbotron.

WSB-TV is the official station of the Georgia Bulldogs and provides the most comprehensive Georgia sports coverage each week as part of its partnership with the University of Georgia Athletic Association.

“Bulldogs Game Day” airs every Saturday at 11 a.m. on Channel 2. It also streams on WSB Now, a 24/7 programming channel available in the WSB-TV app on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

During football season, the focus of “Bulldogs Game Day” turns to the football team’s preparation to play each Saturday. Outside of football season, the show focuses on other UGA teams and student athletes.

