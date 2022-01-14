ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden sends medical teams to 6 states, promises more free COVID tests and masks

By Ariana Figueroa
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reldD_0dlXd6JC00

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the federal government will deploy military medical units to six states to assist hospitals overwhelmed with the recent spike of the omicron coronavirus variant.

Starting next week, more than 120 medical personnel — the beginning of a deployment of 1,000 service members — will go to hospitals in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan and New Mexico. Cases have surged, with more than 780,000 positive tests a day, according to data by the New York Times .

“I know we’re all frustrated as we enter this new year,” Biden said. “The omicron variant is causing millions of cases and record hospitalizations.”

Biden added that 500 million tests, in addition to 500 million promised earlier, will be distributed to Americans who request them, as well as high-quality masks. He said a website where Americans can request a free test will be set up as early as next week.

Biden said that those with health insurance could get reimbursed for up to eight tests a month and for those without insurance, there are about 20,000 free testing sites across the country. He urged people to search for them on their own.

“We’ve got to fight this together,” he said.

Biden urged Americans who are not vaccinated to get their shots and for those who are vaccinated to get the booster shot. However, children 4 and under are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The single most important thing to determine your outcome in this pandemic is getting vaccinated if you’re not vaccinated,” he said.

Biden was joined by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

Two miles away at Howard University Hospital in the District of Columbia, members of the DC Nurses Association — a labor union representing health care workers in D.C. — protested outside the hospital for safer working conditions.

“Nurses are also being pushed by supervisors to come to work even when they are sick; some of these nurses have come to work, only to have to leave because of illness,” Eileen Shaw, a registered nurse and chair of the DCNA, said in a statement .

“Employers need to immediately hire more nurses and assistive personnel in every unit and on every shift to ensure a safe work environment in which we can do what we were trained to do — provide compassionate and expert care to each patient.”

Days before Christmas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued emergency guidance for health care facilities that were facing shortages of health care workers due to exposure to COVID-19. The CDC said that health care workers who tested positive for COVID-19 could return to work after seven days if they test negative — rather than isolate for 10 days.

“As the health care community prepares for an anticipated surge in patients due to omicron, CDC is updating our recommendations to reflect what we know about infection and exposure in the context of vaccination and booster doses,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at the time.

“Our goal is to keep health care personnel and patients safe, and to address and prevent undue burden on our health care facilities. Our priority, remains prevention — and I strongly encourage all health care personnel to get vaccinated and boosted.”

National Nurses United, one of the largest union groups for registered nurses, wrote a letter to Walensky, asking for the previous guidelines for isolation to stay in place.

“Weakening Covid-19 guidance now, in the face of what could be the most devastating Covid-19 surge yet, will only result in further transmission, illness, and deaths,” they wrote.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Biden sends medical teams to 6 states, promises more free COVID tests and masks appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 1

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Online orders for free at-home COVID tests to begin Jan. 19

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Friday launched a new website for Americans to request up to four free COVID-19 tests per household. The administration is buying 1 billion at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, and Americans will be able to begin ordering the tests online on Jan. 19 at COVIDtests.gov. This is part of the administration’s effort to […] The post Online orders for free at-home COVID tests to begin Jan. 19 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states

A Louisiana federal judge has put a hold on President Joe Biden’s mandate that Head Start workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who previously ruled against a vaccine mandate for health care workers, issued a preliminary injunction on New Year’s Day restricting the executive branch from enforcing in 24 states a mandate […] The post Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Complaints about White House handling of COVID-19 aired at U.S. Senate hearing

WASHINGTON — Senators from both political parties expressed their frustration with the Biden administration coronavirus response team during a Tuesday hearing that keyed in on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on vaccines, as well as the shortage of COVID-19 tests available for Americans. The hearing also was highlighted by a tense exchange between […] The post Complaints about White House handling of COVID-19 aired at U.S. Senate hearing appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Rhode Island State
blogforarizona.net

The Biden/Harris Administration is Sending Free COVID Tests to Schools and Free Masks to the American People

The Biden/Harris Administration is taking several positive steps to help the American People weather the latest surge in the Coronavirus. Earlier last month, the Administration announced that they would purchase 500 million COVID tests for the American People to take. Those tests should be available later this month. The website...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Yellen: Biden pandemic relief law like 'vaccine' for economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a gathering of America’s mayors on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief bill was like a vaccine preventing catastrophic economic damage that could have returned the nation to the financial woes seen at the beginning of the pandemic.President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan “acted like a vaccine for the American economy, protecting our recovery from the possibility of new variants," Yellen said at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 90th winter meeting in downtown Washington "The protection wasn’t complete, but it was very strong," Yellen said. “It prevented communities from suffering...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#The New York Times#Americans#Defense#The Dc Nurses Association
WSAV News 3

Tracking Biden’s 1st-year progress delivering on promises

WASHINGTON (AP) — During his first year in office, President Joe Biden took action on a number of his key campaign promises, from rebuilding U.S. alliances globally to distributing vaccines across America and the world. But others remain works in progress or dependent on Congress to address. That’s particular true of his promises to reform the nation’s immigration system, where Biden […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WILX-TV

Biden sends more medical teams to Michigan as Henry Ford struggles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden made the announcement that more military medical teams are making their way to six states and Michigan is one of them. “They’re part of a major deployment of our nation’s armed forces to help hospitals across the country manage this surge of the omicron virus,” President Biden said Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Website to order free Covid-19 tests is up and running

By Kaitlan Collins, Maegan Vazquez and Tami Luhby, CNN The federal government launched its website to sign up for free Covid-19 tests, allowing people to order a maximum of four tests shipped directly to their household. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Tuesday that the government website to order free Covid-19 tests is up The post Website to order free Covid-19 tests is up and running appeared first on KION546.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy