ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Federal prosecutors file seditious conspiracy charges against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 attack

By Ariana Figueroa
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yfZKM_0dlXd5QT00

WASHINGTON — Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers, was charged with seditious conspiracy in organizing an attack on the U.S. Capitol and disrupting the Electoral College certification of the president, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix is charged along with Rhodes in connection with events leading up to and during the Jan. 6 insurrection undertaken by pro-Trump supporters. Both Rhodes, who has ties to Montana, and Vallejo were arrested Thursday morning.

These are the first charges of seditious conspiracy that prosecutors have brought in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. The Oath Keepers are “a large but loosely organized collection of individuals, some of whom are associated with militias,” the government said.

DOJ described how the Oath Keepers recruited allies; organized teams and weapons including knives and batons; organized training in paramilitary combat tactics; used force against police attempting to protect the Capitol; and continued to plot via social media and other means following Jan. 6.

Nine other defendants who also face seditious conspiracy charges — in addition to other charges — include Thomas Caldwell, 67, of Berryville, Va.; Joseph Hackett, 51, of Sarasota, Fla.; Kenneth Harrelson, 41, of Titusville, Fla.; Joshua James, 34, of Arab, Ala.; Kelly Meggs, 52, of Dunnellon, Fla.; Roberto Minuta, 37, of Prosper, Texas; David Moerschel, 44, of Punta Gorda, Fla.; Brian Ulrich, 44, of Guyton, Ga.; and Jessica Watkins, 39, of Woodstock, Ohio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEgVM_0dlXd5QT00

A still from footage of the riots in Washington D.C. captures Jessica Watkins, seen with several people in Oathkeepers regalia, heading up the Capitol stairs. Screenshot from YouTube, credit Ford Fischer / News2Share.

“At approximately 2:30 p.m., as detailed in the indictment, Hackett, Harrelson, Meggs, Moerschel and Watkins, and other Oath Keepers and affiliates — many wearing paramilitary clothing and patches with the Oath Keepers name, logo, and insignia — marched in a ‘stack’ formation up the east steps of the Capitol, joined a mob, and made their way into the Capitol,” DOJ said.

“Later, another group of Oath Keepers and associates, including James, Minuta, and Ulrich, formed a second ‘stack’ and breached the Capitol grounds, marching from the west side to the east side of the Capitol building and up the east stairs and into the building.”

DOJ said that a charge of seditious conspiracy carries a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The indictment alleges that following the presidential election in November 2020, Rhodes “conspired with his co-defendants and others to oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power by Jan. 20, 2021,” DOJ said.

In December 2020, Rhodes and his co-conspirators coordinated to travel to Washington, D.C., on the date of the certification of the Electoral College votes, via encrypted and private communications, DOJ said.

Rhodes, who was not charged with entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, made plans to bring weapons, the Justice Department said.

During the attack, some Oath Keepers remained outside the city, where they were part of “quick reaction force” teams expected to “rapidly transport firearms and other weapons into Washington, D.C., in support of operations aimed at using force to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power,” DOJ said.

The indictment alleges that the quick reaction force teams were in part coordinated by Caldwell and Vallejo.

Rhodes is a former U.S. Army paratrooper and Yale Law School graduate. He was disbarred in Montana in 2015 after the Montana Supreme Court found that he abandoned clients he had in Arizona, NBC News reported.

In 2018, Rhodes’ wife filed a petition for temporary protection in Lincoln County, Montana, from her husband. In the petition, she wrote that Rhodes would often threaten her and their children with weapons and had frequent outbursts, with one leading to choking his teenage daughter.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Federal prosecutors file seditious conspiracy charges against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 attack appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Hitting cops, roaming the Senate, smoking pot: DOJ says Ohioans were everywhere Jan. 6

In the big picture of the insurrection, the criminal charges against Alexander Sheppard are unremarkable. Federal prosecutors say Sheppard arrived in Washington D.C. from Powell, Ohio after posting on Facebook that the election was “RIGGED.” He faces five charges, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. He wasn’t accused of violence or destruction, but of […] The post Hitting cops, roaming the Senate, smoking pot: DOJ says Ohioans were everywhere Jan. 6 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden says ‘big chunks’ of his spending bill could still succeed, including climate plan

President Joe Biden said Wednesday the climate and child care provisions in his domestic spending agenda could still become law this year, even as the larger plan has stalled in the Senate over other items that Biden conceded may not pass — such as an expanded child tax credit. In a nearly two-hour news conference, […] The post Biden says ‘big chunks’ of his spending bill could still succeed, including climate plan appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills

WASHINGTON — Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and two Democrats on Wednesday night rejected a proposed change in the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, dealing a major blow to attempts in Congress to counter restrictive voting laws passed in the states. In a 48-52 vote, two Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona […] The post U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
Noisecreep

U.S. Government Granted Permission to Unseal Jon Schaffer Capitol Riot Documents In Connection to Oath Keepers

The United States Department of Justice, on Jan. 13, indicted the leader of the Oath Keepers militia group, among others, on charges of seditious conspiracy for a coordinated attack on the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 of last year. Permission was granted to unseal documents from cases pertaining to Oath Keeper members, including Iced Earth founder Jon Schaffer, who had previously reached a plea deal for his involvement in what is now known to be a premeditated plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A federal judge just issued the first significant ruling in a Trump ally’s lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select panel — and the committee won.

It carries big consequences for other challenges to the panel's work. Here's the latest: A federal judge rejected an effort by Donald Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich to force the Jan. 6 select committee to return his financial records, which were subpoenaed from J.P. Morgan. The panel obtained the records last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'I am not vaccinated or boosted': Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, 51, reveals he has tested positive again for COVID-19

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie revealed Thursday that he's tested positive again for COVID-19. 'I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week. I am not vaccinated or boosted,' the 51-year-old congressman disclosed. 'If trolls or media have other questions about my health status, the answer is most likely, "NUNYA."'
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Watkins
The Independent

Texas' GOP attorney general tells Steve Bannon podcast 'we're done if anybody can vote' after court ruling

A Texas court ruling has prompted the state’s Republican attorney general to admit that the party is “done in Texas” electorally if anyone can now vote. The comments come from Ken Paxton, who is currently embroiled in a number of controversies relating to his office's investigation into possible voter fraud.Mr Paxton’s comments come after a Court of Appeals decision which will effectively strip him of the authority to prosecute “voter fraud”, with that now exclusively the job of local DAs. Since there is no appeal process, all he can do now is ask for a rehearing. Speaking on Steve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Keepers#Federal Prosecutors#Choking#Electoral College#The Justice Department#Doj#Arab#Prosper#Oathkeepers#Ford Fischer
CBS News

American farmer accused of plotting kidnap and assassination of a Ukrainian government minister

After almost two months behind bars in Ukraine, a North Dakota farmer stood before a panel of three judges last week who ruled that he should remain in detention before a trial begins in which he will have to defend himself against allegations that he tried to arrange the assassination of the country's agriculture minister, one of his attorneys told CBS News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Supreme Court deals another blow to abortion providers

The conservative-leaning US Supreme Court dealt another blow on Thursday to opponents of a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The court, in a 6-3 decision, rejected a request by abortion providers to have the case sent to a district judge who had previously moved to block the Texas law. Instead, the case will remain with the conservative 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The majority did not provide any comment on their decision but the three liberal justices on the nation's highest court penned a scathing dissent.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy