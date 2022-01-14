ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2022 Formula 1 car

By Luke Smith
Autosport Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an email sent to fans on Friday morning, Aston Martin confirmed that the AMR22 car will be unveiled on 10 February from the manufacturer’s headquarters in Gaydon. It marks a first date in the diary for F1 launch season in 2022, when all 10 teams will unveil significantly revised designs...

www.autosport.com

