Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2022 Formula 1 car

With the power of the iconic Aston Martin V12, this car is the perfect combination of performance and luxury. Aston Martin is one of those European brands whose reputation for high-class fun and sleek, attention-grabbing styling has preceded it for over 109 years. Most people will remember the ever-famous DB5 because of its role in the iconic James Bond films. The series took the Aston Martin brand to the next level as it helped the company transition from a little-known luxury automaker to an international icon in the world of automotive production. Nowadays, the insane engineers at Aston Martin have created some of the most fantastic supercars ever to hit the European automotive market. This particular vehicle is no exception to that rule as it combines that ever-present luxurious style with tons of power and performance, all wrapped up in a sleek modern package. So what is it that makes this car such an excellent purchase for anyone with a passion for fashion and speed?

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO