Health Services

Many hospitals are halting nonurgent procedures and relying on the National Guard as Covid-19 hospitalizations rise

By Travis Caldwell, CNN
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
(CNN) — As Covid-19 hospitalizations reach new highs, more states and health care systems are cutting back services that aren't urgent and relying on National Guard personnel to fill staffing gaps as infected health care employees miss work to recover and patient demand grows. While officials have started...

CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WacoTrib.com

Waco hospital curtails procedures as record COVID-19 wave continues

A record-breaking explosion of COVID-19 cases continued Friday in McLennan County, accompanied by a rise in hospital visits that caused one Waco hospital to restrict non-emergency procedures. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s dashboard reported an eyebrow-raising 1,674 new cases, but district director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said that tally included a...
WACO, TX
CBS Denver

American College Of Emergency Physicians Asks Colorado Leaders For Immediate Help

(CBS4) – While Colorado’s top doctors may agree the spread of the omicron variant has reached its peak in many areas, emergency room physicians are asking the state to for immediate assistance as some front-line health care workers burn out amid numerous roadblocks. “We still have a couple more weeks at least of very high case rates and associated hospital utilization and you’ve got to remember, this is a time of year when you typically have people seeking health care at high rates even without the pandemic being here and so people still have heart attacks, strokes, high acuity medical conditions...
COLORADO STATE
Western Iowa Today

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Rising in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Nearly a thousand patients in Iowa hospitals today (Friday) have tested positive for COVID. Infection rates have been rising as the more contagious omicron variant sweeps through the Midwest. The latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health show treatment for the virus is the primary reason nearly two-thirds of the COVID patients were admitted to an Iowa hospital. Fifty Iowa nursing homes are reporting outbreaks among residents. The state has been tracking the number of positive Covid test results since the beginning of the pandemic and that number has been climbing. Those numbers do not include results from over-the-counter rapids tests taken at home.
IOWA STATE
CBS Philly

New Jersey Requires COVID-19 Vaccine For Health Care Workers, Ending Test Options Amid Latest Surge

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — There’s been a slight decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases across the tri-state region, but deaths are increasing and hospitalizations remain higher than ever. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced a new mandate for New Jersey. Hospitals are being bombarded with patients who are critically sick and also people who aren’t, which is overwhelming the system. In response, Murphy on Wednesday announced new requirements for people who work in high-risk health care settings. Murphy was at a new surge testing site in Galloway Township announcing a new executive order mandating all health care workers to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
