Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 17. North winds around. 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above. North winds. around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs...

ALBANY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO