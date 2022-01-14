ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Senior official in southern China under corruption probe

SFGate
 7 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — A top official in the southern Chinese region of Guangxi is under investigation for corruption, the ruling Communist Party's graft watchdog reported Friday. Vice Governor Liu Hongwu is being investigated for “serious violations of discipline and...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
The Millennial Source

China’s “anti-corruption drive” continues

China President Xi’s commitment to cracking down on corruption has been a prominent feature of his political brand. He started the country’s biggest anti-corruption campaign in the history of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rule in the country back in 2012, which has led to the indictments of hundreds of thousands.
CHINA
theedgemarkets.com

China vows ‘no mercy’ in Xi battle against corruption, big tech

(Jan 21): China vowed to curb the influence of technology companies and root out corruption tied to the “disorderly” expansion of capital, a sign that authorities may expand a regulatory crackdown that erased more than $1 trillion of market value last year. In a sweeping communique following the...
CHINA
AFP

China forcibly returned nearly 10,000 in overseas crackdown: report

Beijing has forced nearly 10,000 Chinese overseas nationals to return since 2014 using coercive means outside the justice system, according to a new report. Safeguard Defenders cited government data in its estimate that almost 10,000 Chinese nationals had been forcibly returned since 2014.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#South China#Southern China#Central China#Ap#Chinese#Communist Party
AFP

Chinese rights lawyer detained for 'inciting state subversion'

A human rights lawyer has been detained in China on suspicion of "inciting state subversion", according to an official notice obtained by his wife weeks after he spoke out for a hospitalised teacher. Another human rights lawyer, Yang Maodong, was arrested last week also on suspicion of "inciting subversion of state power", according to a police notice shared with AFP. He had been detained in the megacity of Guangzhou since last month.
CHINA
Insurance Journal

China’s Anti-Graft Watchdog Probes Chairman of China Life Insurance

SHANGHAI – China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) has placed Wang Bin, the chairman of China Life Insurance Co. Ltd., under investigation, the bureau said on Saturday. Wang is “suspected of serious violations of discipline and law, and is currently undergoing disciplinary review and investigation,” the anti-graft...
ECONOMY
GreenwichTime

16 dead in lunchtime blast at cafeteria in southern China

BEIJING (AP) — A lunchtime explosion at an office cafeteria killed 16 people in southwest China on Friday and injured 10 others, authorities said. A gas leak is the suspected cause of the blast, the Chongqing city government said in an online statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
The Independent

China condemns plans by Slovenia to upgrade Taiwan ties

China on Wednesday condemned plans by Slovenia to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan a move likely to spark diplomatic and economic retaliation against the tiny Central European country. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was “shocked by this and strongly opposed to it,” but gave no immediate details on how Beijing would respond.“It is a dangerous statement made by the Slovenian leader that overtly challenges the one-China principle and supports Taiwan independence," Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing, referring to comments Monday by Slovenia’s Prime Minister Janez Jansa. China claims Taiwan as its own territory...
CHINA
Reuters

China's economy poised to grow around 5.5%, cabinet adviser says

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China will be able to achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022, an adviser to the government's cabinet said on Friday, making a rosier prediction than markets expect as recent data have pointed to slowing momentum. The world's second-largest economy cooled over the course...
ECONOMY
SFGate

Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard. The United States...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

American farmer accused of plotting kidnap and assassination of a Ukrainian government minister

After almost two months behind bars in Ukraine, a North Dakota farmer stood before a panel of three judges last week who ruled that he should remain in detention before a trial begins in which he will have to defend himself against allegations that he tried to arrange the assassination of the country's agriculture minister, one of his attorneys told CBS News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy