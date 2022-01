WWE has its own quirks when it comes to booking and storytelling, most of which can be traced back to the personal preferences of Vince McMahon. Nearly all of McMahon's booking habits have their outspoken defenders and critics, but there's one that is very rarely publicly defended on social media or in interviews — the inclination to have a wrestler lose whenever they're competing in their hometown. Other wrestling promotions, most notably AEW, tend to take things the complete opposite direction by celebrating a wrestler whenever they're in front of their hometown or home-state crowd (Britt Baker in Pittsburgh, CM Punk in Chicago, MJF on Long Island, Cody Rhodes in Atlanta, etc.). So why does McMahon do this?

