Ben Shapiro’s conclusions in his Jan. 13 column on recent U.S. migration trends contradict common sense, logic, and the very reports he refers to. First, the Northeast includes the smallest landmass of our country’s four census regions precisely because it is so populous. The Northeast is not the least populous region in the U.S. It is the most populous, by far, with 353 persons per square mile. The South has less than half that population density. The West has only 45 persons per square mile.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO