ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Up 37,700.0% in December

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 7 days ago

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 37,700.0% from...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

NOW Inc (DNOW): Price Now Near $9.12; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, DNOW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.33%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV): Price Now Near $25.11; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, DV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.91 (3.76%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Tidewater Inc (TDW): Price Now Near $12.58; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, TDW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-1.1%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TDW has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS): Price Now Near $6.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, ASTS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.17 (2.74%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Short Interest#Prescription Drugs#Pe
etfdailynews.com

Agree Realty Corp (ADC): Price Down $-0.11 (-0.17)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.27 (-0.41)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, ADC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
ROYAL OAK, MI
etfdailynews.com

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC): Price Down $-0.02 (-0.25)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.11 (-1.38)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ENLC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-1.38%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ENLC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Short Interest Update

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Duolingo Inc (DUOL): Price Up $3.05 (3.47)% Over Past Day, Up $2.71 (3.09)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, DUOL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.71 (3.09%) from the hour prior. DUOL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,660 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “. AMYT has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.0 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Lifted by Truist Financial

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rapid7 in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.05).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Decreases By 22.9%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 1,039,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “. A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shed 3.76% to $167.52 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $329.97 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $368.60

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 368.60 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 268.60 ($3.66), with a volume of 449352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.40 ($3.66).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX): Price Now Near $8.33; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, HRTX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.13 (1.59%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HRTX has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on HRTX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy