L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

By ETF Daily News Team
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target...

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,660 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV): Price Now Near $25.11; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, DV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.91 (3.76%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Agree Realty Corp (ADC): Price Down $-0.11 (-0.17)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.27 (-0.41)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, ADC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Duolingo Inc (DUOL): Price Up $3.05 (3.47)% Over Past Day, Up $2.71 (3.09)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, DUOL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.71 (3.09%) from the hour prior. DUOL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Decreases By 22.9%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 1,039,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.4 days.
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.
Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “. AMYT has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of...
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “. A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports...
LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $368.60

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 368.60 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 268.60 ($3.66), with a volume of 449352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.40 ($3.66).
FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Lifted by Truist Financial

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rapid7 in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.05).
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on G1A. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.69 ($47.37).
Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) PT Lowered to GBX 1,120 at Berenberg Bank

LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,060 ($14.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,111.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,786.52. Avon Rubber has a 1 year low of GBX 860 ($11.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,660 ($49.94). The company has a market capitalization of £328.84 million and a P/E ratio of -17.61.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.79 ($92.94).
Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slid 1.49% to $45.75 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.33 short of its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company achieved on January 10th.
Barclays Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €4.40 Price Target

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.35 ($3.80).
Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €29.00 by Barclays

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIXA. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.67 ($26.89).
Twitter Reorganizes Security Team: All You Need To Know

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shook up the top ranks of its security team this week with the termination of the head of security and the exit of the chief information security officer, the New York Times reports. Peiter Zatko, the head of security, is no longer at the company. Rinki...
