L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIXA. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.67 ($26.89).
Comments / 0