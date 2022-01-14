ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Reviewing Fluent (FLNT) & Its Peers

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 7 days ago

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fluent to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership. Profitability. This table...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,660 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Head to Head Analysis: LICT (LICT) vs. Its Rivals

LICT (OTCMKTS: LICT) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LICT to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends. Profitability.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Cut to Neutral at Pi Financial

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Shares of NYSE:EXN opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.36.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flnt#Advertising#Marketing Services#Fluent
etfdailynews.com

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “. AMYT has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “. A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $368.60

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 368.60 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 268.60 ($3.66), with a volume of 449352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.40 ($3.66).
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
etfdailynews.com

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Financial Survey

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk. Volatility & Risk. STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pardes Biosciences Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pardes Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Contrasting Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings. Profitability. This table compares Rockley Photonics and Pixelworks’ net...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,297,912 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 48,249.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Veritex worth $51,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,247.10

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,247.10 ($17.02) and last traded at GBX 1,240 ($16.92), with a volume of 38286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220 ($16.65). The...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 271.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

AGF Investments LLC Acquires 164 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,815 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Up 49.5% in December

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Down 4.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 823,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,546,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Critical Analysis: Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) and Its Peers

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) is one of 321 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Medalist Diversified REIT to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Reviewing Quotient Technology (QUOT) and Its Competitors

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Quotient Technology to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy