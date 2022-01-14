Reviewing Fluent (FLNT) & Its Peers

Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pardes Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO