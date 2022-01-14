KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.28.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO