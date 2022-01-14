ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.98

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 7 days ago

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and traded as high as $20.82. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $368.60

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 368.60 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 268.60 ($3.66), with a volume of 449352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.40 ($3.66).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Head to Head Analysis: LICT (LICT) vs. Its Rivals

LICT (OTCMKTS: LICT) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LICT to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends. Profitability.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Cut to Neutral at Pi Financial

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Shares of NYSE:EXN opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.36.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Lifted by Truist Financial

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rapid7 in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.05).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Stock#Anzby Rrb#Zacks Investment Research#Australia Retail
etfdailynews.com

VNET Group Inc (VNET): Price Now Near $9.13; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, VNET (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$96.00 by Analysts at Barclays

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.33.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.28.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at ATB Capital

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.41.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WOOF. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,247.10

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,247.10 ($17.02) and last traded at GBX 1,240 ($16.92), with a volume of 38286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220 ($16.65). The...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.15

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$149.15 and last traded at C$149.15, with a volume of 90886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$147.57. A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO....
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.01.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

$147.91 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce $147.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.91 million and the highest is $165.90 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pardes Biosciences Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pardes Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Up 49.5% in December

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy