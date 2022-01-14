ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citigroup Upgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Buy

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STM. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of...

etfdailynews.com

etfdailynews.com

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,660 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Cut to Neutral at Pi Financial

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Shares of NYSE:EXN opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.36.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV): Price Now Near $25.11; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, DV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.91 (3.76%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “. A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Decreases By 22.9%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 1,039,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on G1A. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.69 ($47.37).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €29.00 by Barclays

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIXA. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.67 ($26.89).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.79 ($92.94).
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slid 1.49% to $45.75 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.33 short of its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company achieved on January 10th.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.22% higher to $303.33 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.97% to 4,532.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. Microsoft Corp. closed $46.34 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pardes Biosciences Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pardes Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$96.00 by Analysts at Barclays

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.33.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €94.00 Price Target

KBX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.80 ($116.82).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $367.00 at Barclays

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.47.
STOCKS

