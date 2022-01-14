ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.01

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 8693252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.61. A number of equities...

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,660 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Agree Realty Corp (ADC): Price Down $-0.11 (-0.17)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.27 (-0.41)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, ADC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Cut to Neutral at Pi Financial

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Shares of NYSE:EXN opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.36.
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,039 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.
DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV): Price Now Near $25.11; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, DV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.91 (3.76%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $368.60

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 368.60 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 268.60 ($3.66), with a volume of 449352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.40 ($3.66).
Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Decreases By 22.9%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 1,039,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.4 days.
Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “. AMYT has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of...
BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.0 days.
FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Lifted by Truist Financial

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rapid7 in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.05).
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on G1A. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.69 ($47.37).
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at ATB Capital

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.41.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.71.
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
