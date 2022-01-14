ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $187.45

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$187.45 and traded as low as C$158.05. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$158.55, with a volume of 60,615 shares. A number of research firms have recently...

Agree Realty Corp (ADC): Price Down $-0.11 (-0.17)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.27 (-0.41)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, ADC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
ROYAL OAK, MI
etfdailynews.com

Duolingo Inc (DUOL): Price Up $3.05 (3.47)% Over Past Day, Up $2.71 (3.09)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, DUOL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.71 (3.09%) from the hour prior. DUOL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC): Price Down $-0.02 (-0.25)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.11 (-1.38)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ENLC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-1.38%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ENLC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
STOCKS
LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $368.60

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 368.60 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 268.60 ($3.66), with a volume of 449352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.40 ($3.66).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.0 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Cut to Neutral at Pi Financial

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Shares of NYSE:EXN opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.36.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on G1A. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.69 ($47.37).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “. AMYT has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €29.00 by Barclays

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIXA. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.67 ($26.89).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$96.00 by Analysts at Barclays

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.33.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.71.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.28.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

EHang Holdings Ltd (EH): Price Up $0.06 (0.37)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.12)% Over Past Hour

Currently, EH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. EH has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on EH; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Transalta Corp (TAC): Price Up $0.22 (2.11)% Over Past Day, Up $0.23 (2.21)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, TAC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (2.21%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $367.00 at Barclays

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.47.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.15

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$149.15 and last traded at C$149.15, with a volume of 90886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$147.57. A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO....
STOCKS

