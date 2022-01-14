ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain's Sunderland wins Dakar motorcycle title for second time

 7 days ago
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 12 - Bisha to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 14, 2022 Winner of the bike category, Gasgas Factory Racing's Sam Sunderland celebrates after stage 12 REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Jan 14 (Reuters) - British motorcycle rider Sam Sunderland took his second Dakar Rally title after the final stage of the event in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The GasGas rider, who took his first title in South America in 2017, finished three minutes and 27 seconds ahead of Chilean rider Pablo Quintanilla on a Honda. Austrian Matthias Walkner was third for KTM.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

