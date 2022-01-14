ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Things to do around the Coastal Bend this weekend

By Amber Castillo
KRIS 6 News
 7 days ago
Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

  • A group of Latina comics will hit the stage tonight at Mesquite Street Southside at 8:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 or $30 for preferred seating.
  • Comics Live will present Scott White at Sal Bronx's Pizza tonight and Saturday at 9:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 .
  • The Harbor Playhouse is presenting Clue, The Musical . The show kicks off tonight and will continue every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. through February 13. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, military and students, with children 12 and under $10.
  • If you're in the shopping mood, you can shop local tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 624 FM Vendors Market in Calallen on Northwest Blvd
  • Rockport Fulton Markets Days also kicks off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Sunday. From baked goods to hand-crafted decor these markets will have a little something for everyone.
  • Bring out your hot rods, super-car, or classic because Nueces Brewing Company is hosting a car show. It's $10 per car entry but is free for the public to attend. A cash prize will be given to the best in show voted by the people.
  • The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is winding down, but you still have time to catch the carnival. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday and 3:00 p.m. Sunday. Wrist bands are $30. Closing time varies based on weather and attendance levels. It's all happening at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown.

