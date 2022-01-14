India.Arie Airs Out The Music Industry: ‘The Industry Made Me

There's something beautiful about seeing the joy in every child's face when they open their lunchbox and see a bag of Famous Amos chocolate chip cookies. These bite-sized little cookies first came to market in 1975, and have since been filling kitchen cabinets, lunchboxes, college dorms, and just about anywhere else one stores quick and easy snack foods. The company has even released three new flavors recently, inspired by different cultures around the world, like rich Belgium chocolate, Mediterranean hazelnuts, and Philippine coconuts (via FoodSided). Yet, this beloved treat and all its iterations couldn't have been made possible without the genius and recipe of one man, Mr. Wally Amos.
