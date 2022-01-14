ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India.Arie Airs Out The Music Industry: ‘The Industry Made Me

By David Laguerre
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy-winning singer India.Arie took to Instagram to call out the music industry for being “sheer and utter trash,” the Daily Advent reports. On Tuesday, the “I Am Ready for Love” singer participated in the #10YearChallenge. She then went on...

Her smooth vocals, carefree style, talents on the guitar, and messages of love and self-acceptance helped catapult India Arie into superstardom, but the singer hasn't been as prevalent in mainstream circles in recent years. Her hits like "I Am Not My Hair," "Video," "Brown Skin," and "Ready For Love" are R&B classics that remain on radio playlists worldwide, but recently, India decided to openly lament about the industry and her experiences in popular music.
