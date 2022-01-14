Flood Watch issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-13 22:25:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-15 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Persons living along streams should stay alert and...
Effective: 2022-01-21 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following areas, Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area and Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area. This includes the cities of Yakutat, Elfin Cove, And Pelican. * WHEN...From Midnight AKST tonight through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas. Extensive street flooding is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to runoff from snow melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels.
Effective: 2022-01-20 06:04:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-20 07:30:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway HEAVY RAIN AND WARMING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THE WEEKEND A flood watch has been issued for these areas. Please refer to JNUFFAAJK for further details.
Effective: 2022-01-20 06:04:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following areas, northeast and eastern gulf coast. This includes the cities of Yakutat, Elfin Cove, And Pelican. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas. Extensive street flooding are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 6 to 8 inches are possible with rising freezing levels.
Effective: 2022-01-21 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-21 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE WITH RISING SNOW LEVELS THROUGH THIS WEEKEND FOR THE SOUTHERN PANHANDLE An atmospheric river will impact the central and northern Panhandle this weekend, but could potentially drop south at times across the southern Panhandle. Expect warming temperatures, breezy conditions, rising snow levels, and the possibility of heavy rain during some periods through this weekend. Rain may become heavy briefly Thursday night before lifting north Friday. Heavy rain could reappear Saturday night. The current forecast is for rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches from Thursday evening through Sunday, with the heaviest precipitation likely Saturday night. Snow levels are forecast to rise from 3,000 in Misty Fjords, to 6,000 feet around Ketchikan, to as much as 8,000 feet on Prince of Wales Island. Rain along with a melting mountain snowpack may increase the risk of minor flooding issues. Should confidence increase in the possibility of flooding, a flood watch could be issued in future.
