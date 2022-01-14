ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Watch issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-13 23:49:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-14 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cape...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following areas, Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area and Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area. This includes the cities of Yakutat, Elfin Cove, And Pelican. * WHEN...From Midnight AKST tonight through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas. Extensive street flooding is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to runoff from snow melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 14:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following areas, Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area, Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island, Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay and Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island. This includes the cities of Gustavus, Hoonah, Sitka, Port Alexander, Angoon, And Juneau. * WHEN...From Midnight AKST tonight through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas and extensive street flooding is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to runoff from snow melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following areas, Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area, Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island, Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay and Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island. This includes the cities of Gustavus, Hoonah, Sitka, Port Alexander, Angoon, And Juneau. * WHEN...From Midnight AKST tonight through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas and extensive street flooding is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to runoff from snow melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-21 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE WITH RISING SNOW LEVELS THROUGH THIS WEEKEND FOR THE SOUTHERN PANHANDLE An atmospheric river will impact the central and northern Panhandle this weekend, but could potentially drop south at times across the southern Panhandle. Expect warming temperatures, breezy conditions, rising snow levels, and the possibility of heavy rain during some periods through this weekend. Rain may become heavy briefly Thursday night before lifting north Friday. Heavy rain could reappear Saturday night. The current forecast is for rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches from Thursday evening through Sunday, with the heaviest precipitation likely Saturday night. Snow levels are forecast to rise from 3,000 in Misty Fjords, to 6,000 feet around Ketchikan, to as much as 8,000 feet on Prince of Wales Island. Rain along with a melting mountain snowpack may increase the risk of minor flooding issues. Should confidence increase in the possibility of flooding, a flood watch could be issued in future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Akst#The Flood Watch
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-21 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE WITH RISING SNOW LEVELS THROUGH THIS WEEKEND FOR THE SOUTHERN PANHANDLE An atmospheric river will impact the central and northern Panhandle this weekend, but could potentially drop south at times across the southern Panhandle. Expect warming temperatures, breezy conditions, rising snow levels, and the possibility of heavy rain during some periods through this weekend. Rain may become heavy briefly Thursday night before lifting north Friday. Heavy rain could reappear Saturday night. The current forecast is for rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches from Thursday evening through Sunday, with the heaviest precipitation likely Saturday night. Snow levels are forecast to rise from 3,000 in Misty Fjords, to 6,000 feet around Ketchikan, to as much as 8,000 feet on Prince of Wales Island. Rain along with a melting mountain snowpack may increase the risk of minor flooding issues. Should confidence increase in the possibility of flooding, a flood watch could be issued in future.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following areas, Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area and Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area. This includes the cities of Yakutat, Elfin Cove, And Pelican. * WHEN...From Midnight AKST tonight through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas. Extensive street flooding is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to runoff from snow melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 06:04:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-20 07:30:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway HEAVY RAIN AND WARMING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THE WEEKEND A flood watch has been issued for these areas. Please refer to JNUFFAAJK for further details.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following areas, Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area, Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island, Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay and Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island. This includes the cities of Gustavus, Hoonah, Sitka, Port Alexander, Angoon, And Juneau. * WHEN...From Midnight AKST tonight through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas and extensive street flooding is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to runoff from snow melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 03:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-21 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Cumberland; Gloucester; Salem ICY CONDITIONS ON UNTREATED SURFACES OVERNIGHT Icy spots are possible on untreated roads and sidewalks over night in northern Delmarva and South Jersey. Some surfaces in these areas remain wet from the rain and snow earlier Thursday and temperatures are quickly falling below freezing. Thus, patches of black ice may develop overnight continuing through Friday morning. Please exercise caution if you are driving overnight. If a surface appears wet, assume it may be icy.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-21 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE WITH RISING SNOW LEVELS THROUGH THIS WEEKEND FOR THE SOUTHERN PANHANDLE An atmospheric river will impact the central and northern Panhandle this weekend, but could potentially drop south at times across the southern Panhandle. Expect warming temperatures, breezy conditions, rising snow levels, and the possibility of heavy rain during some periods through this weekend. Rain may become heavy briefly Thursday night before lifting north Friday. Heavy rain could reappear Saturday night. The current forecast is for rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches from Thursday evening through Sunday, with the heaviest precipitation likely Saturday night. Snow levels are forecast to rise from 3,000 in Misty Fjords, to 6,000 feet around Ketchikan, to as much as 8,000 feet on Prince of Wales Island. Rain along with a melting mountain snowpack may increase the risk of minor flooding issues. Should confidence increase in the possibility of flooding, a flood watch could be issued in future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy