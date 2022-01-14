Flood Watch issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 14:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following areas, Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area, Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island, Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay and Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island. This includes the cities of Gustavus, Hoonah, Sitka, Port Alexander, Angoon, And Juneau. * WHEN...From Midnight AKST tonight through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas and extensive street flooding is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to runoff from snow melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels.

