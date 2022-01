It was spring of 2020 when I decided to upend my entire life. In search of a new career, a new place to live and a reinvigorated sense of purpose, I decided to move to Austin, Texas with no friends, no family, and no way of knowing what I was about to get myself into. To add insult to injury, I would be making this cross-country voyage during the start of a global pandemic, only to arrive in Austin and be on lockdown.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO