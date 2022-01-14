Myles Turner, Jerami Grant on Blazers' radar?

The Blazers had been frequently mentioned by league sources as a strong Myles Turner destination, while Detroit’s Jerami Grant also emerged as a potential Portland target. But if Lillard is indefinitely sidelined, that would seem to further increase the likelihood of Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington heading elsewhere.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Myles Turner addressed his “This Ain’t 🅿️” tweet.

I know a lot of jokes have been made, but I really do think I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t ask him directly about it. Could be something, could be nothing, but it’s gotta be asked. #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:35 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Isaiah Stewart on Saddiq Bey moving to the 4 in Jerami Grant’s absence: “I’ve seen Saddiq get a lot more comfortable in that position, for Jerami, and doing a lot of things that Jerami did.” – 2:11 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

I asked Myles Turner what he meant by his “This Ain’t 🅿️” tweet:

“If I try to explain it I’mma sound crazy, but all I personally meant by that was I’m just not enjoying the losing aspect of this thing right now. … It’s frustrating for me and frustrating for my camp.” #Pacers pic.twitter.com/jSOPU3ACGh – 2:11 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Knicks, Hornets among teams reportedly interested in Myles Turner sportando.basketball/en/knicks-horn… – 2:02 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Myles Turner in Josh Richardson’s IG comments lol

“I knew you was finna post this weak ass dunk” pic.twitter.com/9msgBRoqa3 – 10:34 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Myles Turner was not made available to the media tonight. #Pacers – 10:04 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Caris LeVert just threw a similar pass to Myles Turner and he missed another wide open 3. #Pacers – 8:25 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Malcolm Brogdon just threw a nice pass to Myles Turner for a wide open corner 3 that Turner missed. #Pacers – 8:25 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Myles Turner with a put-back dunk. #Pacers trail 51-39. – 7:54 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New pod with the legend @JonathanTjarks. Talked all things Dallas Mavericks, what the Pacers should do with Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis, which teams should go for them, and much more: – 7:14 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Back to the usual starting guys for the #Pacers:

— Malcolm Brogdon

— Caris LeVert

— Justin Holiday

— Domantas Sabonis

— Myles Turner – 6:53 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Pacers – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – January 12, 2022 – Starters

Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R Williams

Indiana – Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

OUT: Boston: Smart Indiana: Duarte, Warren, McConnell pic.twitter.com/bLnQIgSejq – 6:36 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Jerami Grant should try to sneak on the team bus after this Bulls win. – 10:19 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey said Jerami Grant has been working out every day and has a brace on his thumb. Kelly Olynyk worked out with the Cruise a couple days ago. – 6:44 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey says there’s no timetable on Jerami Grant’s return, but he is working out in the gym.

He said Kelly Olynyk worked out with the G League team this week also. – 6:44 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

“Getting Jerami Grant to D.C. for Dummies”

With recent reports of the Washington Wizards’ interest in Jerami Grant, @lazchance & I try to negotiate a deal 👀

Yup, role play. | @detroitbadboys

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks are pursuing Jerami Grant on the trade market, @Shams Charania reports.

Both @James Edwards III and I had a bunch of thoughts, from his hypothetical fit in New York to what a deal might look like.

Story: https://t.co/0w75y7SyWS pic.twitter.com/9mZsH62KJJ – 12:02 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

We’re back on @thehalftimeapp today from 4-5ET, talking Klay’s return, the latest on Ben Simmons, Myles Turner, Boston’s wings, and trade possibilities for the 2019 draft class.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards have been linked to Pistons forward Jerami Grant. Here are 5 thoughts on the potential fit: ift.tt/3qbE34f – 9:26 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Per @Shams Charania, the Knicks are interested in Jerami Grant.

What would a deal look like? Got together with @Fred Katz to discuss it:

theathletic.com/3063444/2022/0… – 9:10 AM

Meanwhile, some competing executives have Atlanta as a credible destination for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. The Pistons are thought to covet a young center, making Okongwu a potentially attractive option in a trade along with Reddish. -via Bleacher Report / January 11, 2022

Several playoff teams are pursuing Pistons star forward Jerami Grant: The Wizards, Knicks, Blazers and Lakers among others, sources said. Grant is sidelined due to a UCL injury in his right thumb but Detroit will have a vast group of suitors for the 27-year-old. Grant, who is eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $112 million this offseason, is one of the most sought-after players this trade season. -via The Athletic / January 10, 2022

Teams with championship aspirations are routinely calling Detroit about Jerami Grant’s services, sources tell The Athletic. And while the Pistons are happy with what Grant provides both on and off the court to the organization, the franchise is currently in the business of capitalizing on its small asset pool, of which Grant takes up the most real estate. -via The Athletic / January 3, 2022