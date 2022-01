The all-electric Rivian R1T is one of the most innovative electric vehicles on the market and the guys over at CarWow recently traveled to the U.S. to check it out in person. Ever since customer deliveries of the market’s first electric pickup began, the vehicle has been widely praised by owners and the media alike. Mat Watson had the opportunity to check out all of the truck’s features before hitting the open road to see what it is capable of.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO