ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chris Boucher on the trading block

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0784l1_0dlXRm1f00

The Raptors’ recent win streak has ended rivals’ speculation Toronto could once again consider opting for a rebuild, as it did prior to the 2021 draft. Chris Boucher, in the final year of his contract, is considered available for a trade, however.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

It’s never too late to find your niche in this crazy league. As a spark plug coming off the Raptors’ bench, Chris Boucher knows that he can change games with his energy and be a star in his role: https://t.co/PpYpH4uT5D pic.twitter.com/hzpujG9XPB7:45 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6jKk_0dlXRm1f00

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Pascal Siakam said people are calling him Pascal Rodman, Chris Boucher says he’s studying Dennis Rodman, and Justin Champagnie says his college coach used to call him baby Rodman. pic.twitter.com/u3tREnpi7O12:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTUFG_0dlXRm1f00

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

“The things that he’s great at he can do in his sleep.” – Pascal Siakam on me (or Chris Boucher, can’t remember) – 11:51 AM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Wrote about Chris Boucher and Dennis Rodman. Boucher can identify with Rodman and his backstory. torontosun.com/sports/basketb…6:45 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Chris Boucher: “We didn’t have Scottie, we didn’t have Gary, we didn’t shoot the ball well… but we still figured out a way to stay in the game. That’s just going to give us confidence. We need to play like that against everybody, not just against the good teams.” – 10:45 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Asked about his rebounding, Chris Boucher said he’s been studying Dennis Rodman clips. “I feel like I have the same energy and I relate to him a lot.”

“I’m not scared of anybody, so whoever’s in front of me I just try to give it all my effort.” – 10:29 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Chris Boucher (nine offensive rebounds) says he’s been watching Dennis Rodman clips, feels like he can relate to his energy and his journey. – 10:22 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Boucher has 9 of the Raptors’ 20 offensive rebounds. He’s been a nightmare for the Suns on the glass, up to 14 rebounds total – 9:32 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Chris Boucher just dominating the offensive glass (could get 10 offensive boards at this rate), reminds me of a chat we had a few season ago when he was starting to show what he could do. Boucher had taken to watching Dennis Rodman footage: pic.twitter.com/mrt4SvR1XY9:31 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOwMZ_0dlXRm1f00

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Chris Boucher had a 28/19 game a couple weeks ago and yet I’m still wondering if this is his best – or perhaps most important, is a better way of phrasing it – performance of the season. He’s been that good. – 9:28 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Eight offensive rebounds by Chris Boucher (so far). Yikes. – 9:28 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Chris Boucher has 13 rebound. – 9:26 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

The best thing you can get out of your bench is consistency and dependability and Chris Boucher getting to that point over the last month is very cool. – 9:17 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

A very happy birthday to Chris Boucher pic.twitter.com/FGRkN7y2Er9:03 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MNaTr_0dlXRm1f00

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The numbers haven’t always reflected it, but Chris Boucher (who turned 29 today, by the way) has been awesome recently. Playing hard, but just as importantly, playing within himself and his role. Easily his best stretch of the season. – 8:29 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Chris Boucher dunk on Khem Birch dribble penetration. Obviously. – 8:26 PM

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball category boosters: Chris Boucher highlights trio of quality Week 14 targets

We're approaching Week 14's midpoint, and there will be a massive, 13-game slate on Wednesday to follow up Tuesday's minuscule, two-game offering. Some fantasy managers might realize that their Roto league teams falling in certain categories as the back half of the week approaches, and we've identified a few specialists that could help provide immediate support this week.
NBA
FanSided

Anthony Davis traded to the Boston Celtics in B/R’s ‘shocking’ deals piece

While the Boston Celtics have been on somewhat of a hot streak through the first half of January, winning six of their10 games played thus far into 2022, for the most part, it has appeared as though with every positive step forward this team takes they end up following it up by then taking two steps back and now, as a result of Wednesday’s underwhelming loss to the Charlotte Hornets, they find themselves back to boasting just a measly .500 record of 23-23.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khem Birch
Person
Dennis Rodman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Twitter
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
Yardbarker

Montrezl Harrell being placed on trade block by Wizards should come as no surprise

Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard strategically reshaped the team’s roster when he landed the trio of Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell from the Los Angeles Lakers for Russell Westbrook. Wizards fans didn’t waste time accepting Harrell. His worker’s mentality, hustle and vocal leadership has helped lift...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Celtics Shed Salary, Acquire Bol Bol In 3-Team Trade With Nuggets And Spurs

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are taking a flyer on injured center Bol Bol while also getting closer to avoiding the luxury tax. The Celtics have reportedly reached a three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets that will bring Bol and PJ Dozier to Boston. In the deal, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski late Tuesday night, Boston is sending Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio while Denver is receiving Bryn Forbes from the Spurs. Hernangomez was barely playing for the Celtics, so the move is mostly to shed his nearly $7 million salary to help Boston...
NBA
ESPN

Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

68K+
Followers
115K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy