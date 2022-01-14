Chris Boucher on the trading block

The Raptors’ recent win streak has ended rivals’ speculation Toronto could once again consider opting for a rebuild, as it did prior to the 2021 draft. Chris Boucher, in the final year of his contract, is considered available for a trade, however.

It’s never too late to find your niche in this crazy league. As a spark plug coming off the Raptors’ bench, Chris Boucher knows that he can change games with his energy and be a star in his role: https://t.co/PpYpH4uT5D pic.twitter.com/hzpujG9XPB – 7:45 PM

Pascal Siakam said people are calling him Pascal Rodman, Chris Boucher says he’s studying Dennis Rodman, and Justin Champagnie says his college coach used to call him baby Rodman. pic.twitter.com/u3tREnpi7O – 12:10 PM

“The things that he’s great at he can do in his sleep.” – Pascal Siakam on me (or Chris Boucher, can’t remember) – 11:51 AM

Wrote about Chris Boucher and Dennis Rodman. Boucher can identify with Rodman and his backstory. torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 6:45 PM

Chris Boucher: “We didn’t have Scottie, we didn’t have Gary, we didn’t shoot the ball well… but we still figured out a way to stay in the game. That’s just going to give us confidence. We need to play like that against everybody, not just against the good teams.” – 10:45 PM

Asked about his rebounding, Chris Boucher said he’s been studying Dennis Rodman clips. “I feel like I have the same energy and I relate to him a lot.”

“I’m not scared of anybody, so whoever’s in front of me I just try to give it all my effort.” – 10:29 PM

Chris Boucher (nine offensive rebounds) says he’s been watching Dennis Rodman clips, feels like he can relate to his energy and his journey. – 10:22 PM

Chris Boucher has 9 of the Raptors’ 20 offensive rebounds. He’s been a nightmare for the Suns on the glass, up to 14 rebounds total – 9:32 PM

Chris Boucher just dominating the offensive glass (could get 10 offensive boards at this rate), reminds me of a chat we had a few season ago when he was starting to show what he could do. Boucher had taken to watching Dennis Rodman footage: pic.twitter.com/mrt4SvR1XY – 9:31 PM

Chris Boucher had a 28/19 game a couple weeks ago and yet I’m still wondering if this is his best – or perhaps most important, is a better way of phrasing it – performance of the season. He’s been that good. – 9:28 PM

Eight offensive rebounds by Chris Boucher (so far). Yikes. – 9:28 PM

Chris Boucher has 13 rebound. – 9:26 PM

The best thing you can get out of your bench is consistency and dependability and Chris Boucher getting to that point over the last month is very cool. – 9:17 PM

A very happy birthday to Chris Boucher pic.twitter.com/FGRkN7y2Er – 9:03 PM

The numbers haven’t always reflected it, but Chris Boucher (who turned 29 today, by the way) has been awesome recently. Playing hard, but just as importantly, playing within himself and his role. Easily his best stretch of the season. – 8:29 PM

Chris Boucher dunk on Khem Birch dribble penetration. Obviously. – 8:26 PM