Michael Porter may be back this season

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has not been ruled out for the season while recovering from back surgery, a league source told The Denver Post on Thursday.
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Here is some more video of Michael Porter Jr. extending out near the 3-point line.
Again, it’s just light work, but it’s good he’s already doing basketball activities. pic.twitter.com/ARWFshzuyx – 9:18 PM
Michael Porter Jr. is getting up some very light shooting. It’s just great to see him on the court because it means he’s improving. Any basketball activities are good basketball activities for him right now. pic.twitter.com/tRTPO6peU4 – 9:16 PM
Will maintain that I still don’t think Michael Porter Jr. will play this season, but the rumblings have almost always been “oh, that’s good news.” – 4:37 PM
Will Barton (left toe) is probable, Markus Howard (left knee) is questionable and Vlatko Cancar (right foot), P.J. Dozier (left ACL), Jamal Murray (left knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine) are out for Thursday’s game in Denver. – 7:38 PM
Imagine this Clippers-Nuggets game with Paul George, Kawhi, Murray and MPJ all healthy? Damn. – 12:51 AM
Michael Porter Jr. underwent back surgery in December
Jamal Murray underwent knee surgery in April
Here they are getting shots up. pic.twitter.com/uwwD0ooIAm – 10:02 PM
Harrison Wind: First time I’ve seen Michael Porter Jr. shooting before a Nuggets home game this season. It’s all just stationary, but he’s working his way back. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / January 14, 2022
Both Porter and the team have been encouraged by his recovery since undergoing surgery on Dec. 1, the source said, but there remains no timetable for his return. The team is also expected to err on the side of caution as he makes his recovery. -via Denver Post / January 14, 2022
Ryan Blackburn: On NBA Today, Woj once again stated that it’s the Nuggets hope to get back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. before the end of this year. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / January 11, 2022
