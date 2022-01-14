Michael Porter may be back this season

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has not been ruled out for the season while recovering from back surgery, a league source told The Denver Post on Thursday.

Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Here is some more video of Michael Porter Jr. extending out near the 3-point line.

Again, it’s just light work, but it’s good he’s already doing basketball activities. pic.twitter.com/ARWFshzuyx – 9:18 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Michael Porter Jr. is getting up some very light shooting. It’s just great to see him on the court because it means he’s improving. Any basketball activities are good basketball activities for him right now. pic.twitter.com/tRTPO6peU4 – 9:16 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Will maintain that I still don’t think Michael Porter Jr. will play this season, but the rumblings have almost always been “oh, that’s good news.” – 4:37 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Will Barton (left toe) is probable, Markus Howard (left knee) is questionable and Vlatko Cancar (right foot), P.J. Dozier (left ACL), Jamal Murray (left knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine) are out for Thursday’s game in Denver. – 7:38 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Imagine this Clippers-Nuggets game with Paul George, Kawhi, Murray and MPJ all healthy? Damn. – 12:51 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Michael Porter Jr. underwent back surgery in December

Jamal Murray underwent knee surgery in April

Here they are getting shots up. pic.twitter.com/uwwD0ooIAm – 10:02 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Pregame Lounge is live in 10 minutes. Me, @BrendanVogt, @DLineCo and @Duvalier Johnson.

– Nuggets/Clippers notes

– Could MPJ return this season?

– Male Form Corner

– Best @DKSportsbook bets

youtube.com/watch?v=oI3pL5… – 9:49 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

New #Nuggets Ink podcast:

Insight on the Bol trade, the likely Boogie deal, my conversation with MPJ and more.

denverpost.com/2022/01/11/nug… – 12:28 PM

Harrison Wind: First time I’ve seen Michael Porter Jr. shooting before a Nuggets home game this season. It’s all just stationary, but he’s working his way back. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / January 14, 2022

Both Porter and the team have been encouraged by his recovery since undergoing surgery on Dec. 1, the source said, but there remains no timetable for his return. The team is also expected to err on the side of caution as he makes his recovery. -via Denver Post / January 14, 2022

Ryan Blackburn: On NBA Today, Woj once again stated that it’s the Nuggets hope to get back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. before the end of this year. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / January 11, 2022