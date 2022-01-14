ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Old Team Of The Old Trafford: Can United get top four?

By Nikhil Chadha
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United is a club filled with glorious moments. Fans have a habit of looking at them at top of the league table. However, things are not that way anymore. Even, though there is not a single club in the premier league which is more decorated than United or has won...

thetopflight.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Arsenal v Liverpool EFL Cup semi-final Build-up & Predicted Score

Arsenal are set to play host to Liverpool at the Emirates this evening with a place in the EFL Cup final on the line. The Gunners earned a strong position going into this game in extremely tough circumstances last week. Whilst missing a number of players for various reasons, and with Granit Xhaka getting himself sent off inside the opening 30 minutes, we managed to fight until the bitter end to earn a 0-0 draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#The Premier League#Red Devils#Arsenal#The Uefa Europa League#Juventus
The Independent

Can goal-shy Wolves claim European place through their exemplary defensive record?

Saturday, 3pm matches don’t always feature teams in the spotlight, those creating the biggest stories, so it’s a change of pace this weekend. Newcastle - and all the money and mayhem that comes with them right now - are in action at the same time as Manchester United host West Ham, both those sides fighting it out for a Champions League or Europa League spot.And so are Wolverhampton Wanderers.Bruno Lage’s side haven’t yet taken too much focus in the wider Premier League picture, but perhaps they are about to. They have won only one fewer than Man United, lost only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Manchester United games through illness

Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later.Asked if Wan-Bissaka would be fit to face Brentford, Rangnick told MUTV: “No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid. He will not be available for the game (on Wednesday) and also probably not available for the West Ham game.“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”After the break that follows the West Ham fixture, United are scheduled to be back in action on February 4 with an FA Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough.
SOCCER
The Independent

Diogo Jota shines in the spotlight in Mohamed Salah’s absence to power Liverpool to overdue Wembley final

It is perhaps a poetic encapsulation of this rearranged semi-final, framed by Covid “false positive” conspiracies, that having spent the first-leg toiling and failing to score, Liverpool’s breakthrough at the Emirates arrived when Diogo Jota failed to properly connect with a shot.Nothing surrounding this League Cup tussle has made much sense, just noise and more noise with each fanbase looking to undercut the other by pointing to plots and poisonous accusations.But the actual football amplified a truth that tends to get skimmed past: Jota has been a phenomenal buy for Liverpool. The match-winner here, their match-winner so often.Adding to an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.However, three goals in nine second-half...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Manchester United continue to struggle for consistency but emerge triumphant as a team of two halves

Only this Manchester United could put together two halves that encourage wildly different conclusions in isolation.Part one of this Rorschach test was all too familiar. Laboured, clumsy in possession, spared by embarrassment by David de Gea. Second best to an effervescent team boasting functional, hardworking footballers in red, playing to a very clear plan at a state of the art stadium in front of an entrusting crowd? United fans can only dream.The second was also quite familiar. What we know of this United team over previous seasons is they have players who can operate independently of whatever excuse of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Match facts as West Ham look to cause trouble in Old Trafford

Pundit Arena, in association with NOW and Stats Perform, are bringing you all the match facts you need to know ahead of a busy weekend in the Premier League. Fourth place West Ham travel to Old Trafford this Saturday to face Manchester United at 3pm. David Moyes’ side will be hoping to bounce back following their 3-2 loss to Leeds last weekend. Meanwhile, United will be hoping to continue their run of form after their 3-1 victory over Brentford on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick makes u-turn on Jesse Lingard's future, with the star now STAYING at Old Trafford

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is now set to stay at Manchester United, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick changing his mind on the player. The 29-year-old has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford for months, as his playing time has rapidly diminished. Lingard left the club last January to join up with West Ham United on loan but was kept around in the United squad this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey admits ‘I should be more intelligent’ on Instagram after red card against Liverpool

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey says he needs to be more “intelligent” and will “work hard” to learn from his red card against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.Partey was substituted on to the field in the 74th minute but was shown two yellow cards in quick succession for clumsy challenges. Liverpool won the second leg of the semi-final 2-0 which sent them through to the final after the first leg ended 0-0.Partey had just returned for Arsenal after representing Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations. The team were sent out in the group stages and so the star flew back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota brace sends Liverpool into Carabao Cup final

Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup final for the first time in six years as Diogo Jota’s brace was enough to seal semi-final success at the expense of 10-man Arsenal.After a goalless first leg at Anfield last week, Jota’s first-half daisycutter caught Aaron Ramsdale flat-footed and he then saw a second-half VAR check rule he was onside following a smart finish as Liverpool won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.To top off a miserable night for Arsenal, Thomas Partey – who only returned from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the day – was sent off just 16 minutes after coming...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Having battled well to hold on to a 0-0 draw in last week’s first leg, Arsenal will hope home comforts give them a boost against Liverpool.The Emirates Stadium hosts the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final that remains evenly poised.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Arsenal face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second legArsenal’s clash with Tottenham was postponed on Sunday with Mikel Arteta unable to field a side due to injuries, suspensions and other absentees, despite reports suggesting Arsenal have only a single positive Covid case.With an inconsistent Chelsea waiting in the final,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Distant memories of fortress Old Trafford illustrate depth of Man United decline

It might still be called the Theatre of Dreams by locals and broadcasters alike, keen to talk up another big game and yet another turning point in Manchester United’s meandering, confusing season, but there’s an uncomfortable home truth growing larger by the month.A literal home truth, in this case: Old Trafford is far from a fortress these days. It’s not a place teams tend to fear. More regularly of late, it has been a sounding board of discontent, a map of malaise and a representation of greater issues within the club.United are fast-approaching a fourth consecutive season in which they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

FanSided

222K+
Followers
411K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy