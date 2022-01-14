ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No matter what happens...

By raiderascent
silverandblackpride.com
 7 days ago

Can we at last agree that the rebuild and tear down can be put to rest once and for all?. Yes perhaps some...

www.silverandblackpride.com

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Michigan dealt big Jim Harbaugh blow amid Raiders interest

Multiple franchises across the NFL are searching for their new head coach. For the Las Vegas Raiders, they have an interesting situation as Rich Bisaccia has proven to be a solid coach after filling in for Jon Gruden. Regardless, the Michigan Wolverines seem to believe their current head coach Jim Harbaugh is chomping at the bit to head to Vegas.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is about to be a very busy guy this week. Bowles is set to interview with both the Vikings and Bears before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams. The interview with the Vikings is set for Friday, while the one with the Bears...
NFL
Popculture

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans After Football Amid Retirement Speculation

Ben Roethlisberger hasn't officially retired from the NFL. But the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback knows what his next move will be after the team lost the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday. When speaking to reporters, Roethlisberger revealed his current plans now that the 2021 season has come to an end.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott Receives Punishment For What He Said About Officials

Just a few days ago, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines with a controversial comment he made about the officials from Sunday’s game. Following the 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew. After learning fans threw objects at the officials, Dak responded, “Credit to them.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

Raiders’ Latest Plan For Interim Coach Rich Bisaccia Revealed

After a successful stint as the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim head coach, Rich Bisaccia now gets another chance to convince ownership he deserves the permanent gig. Bisaccia will officially interview for the job today, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 61-year-old longtime assistant posted a 7-5 regular season record after taking over for Jon Gruden in early October.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Coaching News

The end of the season came and went for the Seattle Seahawks and yet the organization neglected to make any major changes among the top brass. General manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll both kept their jobs, leading many to wonder if any significant shake-up would take place within the franchise.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders’ head coach search: Jim Harbaugh is betting favorite

Now the Las Vegas Raiders season is over and owner Mark Davis has started the process of interviewing candidates for the full-time head coaching job, it’s time to look at what the betting market is for the role. While it is not publicly known if there has been contact...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Do You Really Think Carr is Going to Play Next Year Without a New Contract?

I've been reading a lot of fan takes suggesting that this team doesn't need to extend Carr this offseason if they ultimately do decide to keep him as their starting QB. Does anyone really think that will happen? If they do want to keep Carr they will HAVE to sign him to a long term extension. Yeah, Carr may be a good guy and says the right things to the media, but he will not play for this organization without a new contract this offseason. The "retire" if i'm not a Raider mantra is talk. If he isn't resigned he will gladly make a move to say INDY, NO, or PITT.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Change Was Inevitable

We made the playoffs Nation! That's great, but that is not necessarily the goal. Let's look at our 10-7 season realistically and not through our Silver and Black lenses. Even with all the distractions of Gruden, Ruggs, Arnette, mid-season coaching change we managed to have 6 walk-off wins and 4 straight wins to get into the playoffs. But, who did we really beat in that 4 game stretch? A beat up Browns team that's not very good. A Denver team with bad coaching and 3rd string QB. A Colts team that was good but didn't make the playoffs (they also lost to a putrid Jacksonville team). And we beat a Charger team that had so many bad decisions (who goes for it on 4th down from your own 18 yard line?) they practically gave the game to us. From our 10-7 record we could've easily been 5-12; it took some herculean efforts by Maxx and even Carr on some days just to beat bad teams. We have a turnstile at RT and a #1 pick at RG who can't remember the snap count most days.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders GM search: Add Trey Brown to the list

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to compile a list of names for their freshly-vacant general manager position. On Tuesday afternoon, NFL Media reported that Las Vegas has asked the Cincinnati Bengals for permission to talk to front office assistant Trey Brown about the position. The Raiders fired general manager Mike...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Rich Bisaccia interviews for Raiders’ head coach job on Wednesday

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to move swiftly as they try to figure out the two biggest football positions in the building. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia is getting his interview to become the permanent head coach on Wednesday, according to NFL Media. Bisaccia, who led the Raiders to a 7-5 record and a playoff berth after Jon Gruden left the organization in October, said on Monday that he talked to Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on Sunday night and he expected to talk more this week. Bisaccia and his staff will go on vacation on Thursday. The only other reported candidate who the Raiders have pursued is New England inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo. There will surely be more coaching candidates interviewed, however.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Please Tell Me Why You Want to Keep Coach Bisaccia

The only arguments I am reading are: The team played hard for him and he did a great job this season. Isn't a football team supposed to play hard? It's their jobs. If they don't play hard that's a problem. Wasn't there also reports floating around that players like Carr, Jacobs, etc. were getting angry because some players on the roster weren't playing hard?
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders head coach and GM search: Las Vegas is looking at more candidates

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting the process of hiring a new general manager and a new head coach. They have reportedly asked permission to talk to New England Patriots inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo for the head coaching job, and New England front office executive Dave Ziegler for the general manager job that opened on Monday when Mike Mayock was fired in Las Vegas. Indianapolis’ Ed Dodds and Raiders front office assistant DuJuan Daniels are also reportedly candidates for that job as well. More names will certainly emerged for both jobs. There are eight head-coaching jobs open and four GM jobs available at the moment.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders podcast: Buckle up for the offseason

Our first Las Vegas Raiders’ podcast of the offseason has dropped. Among the topics covered:. Mark Davis is a bad breaker-upper. Feeling on Mike Mayock’s fate. Why Rich Bisaccia still may have a chance. Derek Carr watch again?
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders’ offseason: Fortune favors the bold

Mark Davis has the opportunity swing big and make a splash hire for his Las Vegas Raiders franchise. With an opening at the general manager spot and the Silver & Black looking around at a permanent head coach, the Raiders owner is going to set a new course for his desert marauders.
NFL

