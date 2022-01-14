No matter what happens...

We made the playoffs Nation! That's great, but that is not necessarily the goal. Let's look at our 10-7 season realistically and not through our Silver and Black lenses. Even with all the distractions of Gruden, Ruggs, Arnette, mid-season coaching change we managed to have 6 walk-off wins and 4 straight wins to get into the playoffs. But, who did we really beat in that 4 game stretch? A beat up Browns team that's not very good. A Denver team with bad coaching and 3rd string QB. A Colts team that was good but didn't make the playoffs (they also lost to a putrid Jacksonville team). And we beat a Charger team that had so many bad decisions (who goes for it on 4th down from your own 18 yard line?) they practically gave the game to us. From our 10-7 record we could've easily been 5-12; it took some herculean efforts by Maxx and even Carr on some days just to beat bad teams. We have a turnstile at RT and a #1 pick at RG who can't remember the snap count most days.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO