Luxury fashion brand Burberry has revealed strong growth across Asia and the US as it wins over younger customers with cash to spend.Bosses said they now expect profits will hit around £500 million in the financial year – a jump of 35% – with strong sales of coats, shoes and leather goods.The company added that it has continued to shift away from discounting products and is selling more items at full price instead.But while sales in Asia and the US were impressive, there was a weaker performance in Europe as rich tourists who usually travel to the area continued to...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO