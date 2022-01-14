ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience

By Leeandlondonpr
sandiegomagazine.com
 7 days ago

Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience is a world-renowned three-dimensional art exhibition, featuring over 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpieces projected through a unique multimedia...

www.sandiegomagazine.com

WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Imagining Van Gogh

Thursday, January 13th — Tonight, we head over the border to the immersive Van Gogh exhibition in Boston's South End. Audrey Cox shows us you get to experience more than 200 Van Gogh masterpieces in a very special way. Plus, Sirrka Holm, a famous Finnish descendant who lived in...
PETERBOROUGH, NH
San Diego, CA
tribpapers.com

Van Gogh Alive at Biltmore

Asheville – A new exhibition series, titled Legends of Art & Innovation at Biltmore, is gracing the famed estate. The exhibition features three different large-scale, multi-sensory experiences stretching from now until Jan. 2023. Each experience highlights the work and life of a famed artist: Van Gogh, Monet and da Vinci.
ASHEVILLE, NC
digboston.com

FRIDA: IMMERSIVE DREAM COMES TO BOSTON

The exhibit brings Frida Kahlo’s works to life at the Lighthouse ArtSpace at the Park Plaza Castle. Following the success of the Imagine Van Gogh show at SoWa, Lighthouse Immersive and Maestro Immersive Art have announced that arrival of Frida: Immersive Dream in Boston. The exhibit will open on Feb. 10 and run through May 8. Visitors can walk through larger than life displays of the Mexican artist’s work, which connects surrealist and magic realism traditions. Her best known pieces have been re-envisioned by master of digital art Massimiliano Siccardi, while a score by Luca Longobaridi will play in the background. Vittorio Guidotti is art director of the elaborate production, which captures Kahlo’s “raw emotional vitality, vibrant color work and unflinching intimacy.”
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Open Studio: The imaginative world of Vincent van Gogh arrives in Boston

On our newest episode of Open Studio with Jared Bowen, we dive into Boston’s new Imagine van Gogh exhibit at the SoWa Power Station and talk with former United States poet laureate Tracy K. Smith to discusses her latest publication, Such Color: New and Selected Poems. Vincent van Gogh’s...
BOSTON, MA
Van Gogh
Vincent Van Gogh
Design Taxi

The ‘Mona Lisa’ Is Going Immersive, Reshaping A 500-Year-Old Experience

With audiences getting starry-starry-eyed over modern treatments of Van Gogh art, immersive experiences are traveling centuries back to reimagine the most famous painting in the world. The Louvre and Grand Palais have plans to present the Mona Lisa as a digital installation. Entitled La Joconde (the French name of the...
adafruit.com

The ‘Mona Lisa’ Is the Next Big Immersive Experience #ArtTuesday

Visiting the Mona Lisa IRL can be somewhat underwhelming. Its crowded, hard to get close and surprisingly small. This might make it a great fit for an expanded immersive experience. More people will be able to interact with the essence of the Mona Lisa in a potentially more intimate way. Via Hypebest:
Secret NYC

NYC’s Spellbinding Van Gogh Exhibition Has Been Extended Through April!

If you haven’t seen NYC’s stunning, illuminating Van Gogh exhibition , you now have a bit more time. We were blown away as soon as we saw Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience take over Lower Manhattan — with the iconic artist’s beloved works coming to life in a rare 3 60 degrees. Though the exhibition was originally slated to run until Jan. 3, it has now been extended through April 2022!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
blooloop.com

Van Gogh Museum opens as salon in protest over COVID lockdown rules

The Dutch cultural sector has been conducting some unique acts of civil disobedience this week in protest against the country’s COVID-19 lockdown measures. This saw customers getting their nails done at Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum, getting a haircut accompanied by the city’s Concertgebouw Orchestra, or taking part in gym classes at the Frans Hals Museum in Haarlem.
TrendHunter.com

Highly-Immersive Artist Exhibits

The Hopper Art Trust has teamed up with arts and entertainment company Louder Than Pop to create 'Dennis Hopper: Widescreen,' an immersive digital experience that will travel to eight major cities next year including Los Angeles, New York, San Fransisco, Dallas, Chicago, Paris, and London. The unique experience will take...
LOS ANGELES, CA
papercitymag.com

The Immersive Experiences May Have Come and Gone, But the Most Fascinating Van Gogh Exhibit is Still in Dallas

More than 100 years after his death, Vincent van Gogh (1853- 1890) continues to enthrall the public, with name recognition and a global following exceeding even Warhol — a renown strangely at odds with the Dutch painter’s challenging road as an artist struggling with mental health issues who only sold a handful of works during his lifetime. Now, the post-Impressionist’s popularity has crescendoed yet again, with three van Gogh exhibitions/experiences having gripped Dallas’ culture-seeking audience this fall, paired with a just-released book that serves up a surprisingly fresh take on his life and art. The more experiential interpretations of the artist’s legacy may have come and gone, but perhaps the most fascinating exhibit, “Van Gogh and the Olive Groves,” is still on view through February 6, 2022.
DALLAS, TX
theglenecho.com

Glen Rock High School’s French Club visits the Van Gogh Exhibit in New York City

The Glen Rock High School French Club visited New York City on Dec. 14 to see the Van Gogh Immersive Exhibit. They left early in the morning and arrived at the exhibit before lunch. It was filled with van Gogh’s best works, and classic french songs. The club made its way over to the Essex market for lunch, and ended the day heading back to Glen rock.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
augustamagazine.com

Popular Van Gogh Art Exhibit Set for Augusta

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is coming to Augusta soon. (©Paquin Entertainment Group) Augusta art lovers will soon be able to immerse themselves in sunflowers, streetscapes, fields and starry nights—in total, more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic paintings—when Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience comes to Augusta later this year.
AUGUSTA, GA

