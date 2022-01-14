Missing: Gabriella Turnbow

A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
NEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died. He was 74.
GENEVA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The top Russian and U.S. diplomats played down any prospect of resolving their differences over Ukraine at talks on Friday, but Washington hoped they would reduce tensions over a Russian troop buildup that has stoked fears of a new conflict. U.S. Secretary of State Antony...
A congressional panel investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has asked Ivanka Trump to testify about her conversations with then-President Trump that day. Meanwhile, a Georgia prosecutor investigating potential 2020 election interference by the former president has requested a grand jury. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
It’s a tough time to be Chuck Schumer . Faced with the pressing need to deliver on President Biden ’s 2020 campaign pledge to protect voting rights after a brutal vote Wednesday evening that saw Democrats’ best hope for reform fail, the Senate majority leader is practically out of options.
Washington — In the latest setback for abortion rights in Texas, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to speed up the ongoing court case over the state's ban on most abortions. Over dissents from the three liberal justices, the court declined to order a federal appeals court to return...
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) activity at the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on Wednesday was related to a federal probe involving several U.S. businessmen and Azerbaijan, ABC News and CBS News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. ABC News additionally reported that Cuellar’s campaign office was also...
New York State Attorney General Letitia James this week laid out what she described as "significant evidence" of fraudulent activity from a civil investigation into former President Donald Trump and his company - but a decision on whether to take legal action could be months away. In papers filed with...
Comments / 0