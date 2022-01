China is about to establish an NFT industry that will operate with no involvement with cryptocurrencies. China is about to make a massive move with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by drawing a clear line between them and cryptocurrencies. Already, China’s state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) is working on rolling out infrastructure to support the deployment of NFTs. According to a South China Morning Post report, the BSN will unveil the infrastructure by month end to support businesses and individuals. Generally, the development will allow the people of China to build platforms and apps to manage NFTs.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO