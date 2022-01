The competition between Samsung and TSMC is about to heat up even more this year. While the Taiwanese foundries will still stick to highly refined FinFET transistors, the South Korean giant is boldly switching to GAAFET technology for the 3 nm nodes. Despite entering only the sixth year as a fully independent business unit, the Samsung foundries are not too far behind TSMC, at least as far as the list of served customers goes. It is true that many analysts still see Samsung’s yields on the lower side compared to the Taiwanese competitor, but the South Korean company is continuously investing and improving the production lines with a clear plan to overtake TSMC by 2030.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO