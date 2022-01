There's perhaps a chance if you've seen Spider-Man: No Way Home more than once, and based on its box office success we're guessing you might have, that things were different. One Twitter user made note of differences in the film's pivotal scene with Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, showing that two different "cuts" of this sequence are playing in theaters. The differences are minimal, the arrangement of cuts largely, but it all can seemingly be explained by the fact that one of these cuts is for the IMAX version and the other is not. Either way it has some Marvel fans thinking they're in the midst of a Mandela Effect.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO