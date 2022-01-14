Spiky fruit comes from an annual plant

Whether you’re trying to reduce the number of trips to the grocery store, get your children engaged in some outdoor activities, or grow your own food, vegetable gardening at home is the answer. But growing fruits and veggies isn’t always as easy as it seems. Issues with spacing, pests, and diseases, or even figuring out how to support a tomato plant can leave even the most seasoned gardeners scratching their heads. Enter this comprehensive project guide, which will lead you down the path to an incredible, edible harvest. The assortment of articles and how-to videos found in this collection will provide you with expert tips and tricks on growing fruits and vegetables no matter the size of your garden space.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO