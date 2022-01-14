Protect our home

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer signed Resolution CJA-01-22 Jan. 19, reauthorizing the Navajo Nation’s 110 chapters to temporarily continue conducting public meetings through teleconference at a reduced quorum requirement to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The temporary provisions were first implemented soon after the Navajo Nation Commission on Emergency Management, with concurrence of Nez, declared a public health state of emergency on March 11, 2020 – prior to the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was confirmed on the Navajo Nation. The 24th Navajo Nation Council approved the legislation on Jan. 7 by a vote of 22 supporting and one opposing.
