Protect our home

 7 days ago

‘Like a demon that’s always behind us,’ the Jackpile Mine toxic legacy continues’. In the village of Paguate as June Lorenzo’s grandmother knew it growing up, orchards and fields of wheat and corn carpeted nearby hillsides. Streams traversed a verdant valley where people hunted and grazed sheep near the small farming...

The Suburban Times

Letter: Please sign this petition to Protect Our Oaks

Our Garry Oak trees are a keystone species here in the South Sound area. We’re losing these trees at an alarming rate. Significant, large, mature oak trees are being cut down, many of which are hundreds of years old: destroyed indiscriminately in the name of so-called “development”.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
yale.edu

Protecting Our Urban Parks from the Impacts of Climate Change

The Yale School of the Environment is partnering with the Central Park Conservancy and the Natural Areas Conservancy in a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at helping cities develop strategies to manage and mitigate the impacts of climate change on urban parks. Many American urbanites’ experience of nature begins and ends with...
ENVIRONMENT
The Gainesville Sun

Reducing landscape irrigation is essential to protect our springs

We are pumping too much groundwater from the aquifer that supports our region's rivers, springs, human life and economy. Residential and urban water use is the largest use in the region (49% of 2015 groundwater use), with sprinkler systems representing almost 60% of residential water use. Agriculture is the second-largest use in the region and is estimated at 28% of the 2015 groundwater use in the area of the lower Santa Fe and Ichetucknee rivers and their associated springs.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
State
New Mexico State
kmvt

Elk crashing into homes highlights need for window well protections

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho winters can be unpredictable at times, but not many things are as shocking as what could happen if you leave your basement windows unprotected. Deer and elk fell into Wood River Valley homes and window wells over the weekend. Others got trapped...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Sheridan Media

Bill Filed to Protect Veterans Home, Other State Lands

A bill has been filed with the Wyoming Legislature for the upcoming budget session that will protect lands surrounding the State Veterans Home and Skilled Nursing Facility in Buffalo and two other sites in the state from commercial mineral development. Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny, while a recent guest on...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
michiganradio.org

Auchter's Art: Protecting our institutions

I've been reading a book called Bad Days in History by Michael Farquhar. It's sort of a devotional with "a gleefully grim chronicle of misfortune, mayhem, and misery for every day of the year." It was published in 2015, so it obviously doesn't include January 6, 2021, but it definitely should if there ever is a next edition.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WLFI.com

Community hosts kick off Homes for Our Troops home recipient

ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI) - A disabled veteran received a warm welcome back to his hometown in Attica earlier today. Lance Corporal Bryan Chambers had only two weeks left of his assigned six month deployment when an improvised explosive device or IED detonated under him, causing him to lose his right leg and spleen while also injuring his brain.
ATTICA, IN
CBS Denver

Lack Of Clean Water Brings Hundreds Of New Build Homes To Screeching Halt In Northern Colorado

SEVERANCE, Colo. (CBS4) – The growing pains continue to be felt in northern Colorado towns as thousands of newcomers flock to communities between Fort Collins and Greeley. While some towns like Windsor and Timnath recently experienced power issues related to increased demand, now the Town of Severance is struggling to secure clean water taps for the hundreds of new-build buyers flocking to the town. (credit: CBS) As first reported by CBS Denver, a moratorium on new-build water taps in Severance has been issued after the water district the town contracted with was unable to build enough infrastructure to meet the...
SEVERANCE, CO
gallupsun.com

Nez-Lizer approve chapters continuing public teleconference meetings

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer signed Resolution CJA-01-22 Jan. 19, reauthorizing the Navajo Nation’s 110 chapters to temporarily continue conducting public meetings through teleconference at a reduced quorum requirement to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The temporary provisions were first implemented soon after the Navajo Nation Commission on Emergency Management, with concurrence of Nez, declared a public health state of emergency on March 11, 2020 – prior to the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was confirmed on the Navajo Nation. The 24th Navajo Nation Council approved the legislation on Jan. 7 by a vote of 22 supporting and one opposing.
PUBLIC HEALTH

