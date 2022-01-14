ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

UPDATE 1-Shanghai's new curbs aim to pour cold water over China's 'mystery boxes' frenzy

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Updates with details and context throughout)

SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China’s commercial hub of Shanghai rolled out new rules on Friday to limit the price of “mystery boxes”, hugely popular among young people, just days after similar promotions by KFC and Pop Mart excited criticism for triggering a buying frenzy.

The “mystery box” phenomenon - in which consumers can buy unlabelled packages containing random novelty gifts from retailers - has become popular in China.

Companies such as Chinese toy seller Pop Mart International Group have built their businesses on the mystery box trend with an element of surprise: consumers do not know what toy figurine they will get until they open the box.

But Shanghai’s market regulator has now introduced a spate of regulations aimed at controlling this niche industry. The regulations will limit the price of these “mystery boxes”, which have been a big trend in the country especially among its young people, to 200 yuan ($31.49) a box. Previously there was no price cap on the items in the mystery boxes.

The regulations also said companies should not encourage buying frenzies, excessive marketing and speculation, or sell boxes to children under the age of eight.

This comes after a top Chinese consumer rights group on Wednesday urged the public to boycott a “mystery box” meal promotion by Yum China-operated KFC restaurants, saying it encouraged customers to buy many meals in order to obtain the toy figurine, causing food wastage.

KFC launched the promotion last week with Pop Mart, which allowed customers to collect limited edition versions of large-eyed and round-faced Dimoo toy dolls when buying certain KFC meals. This led to at least one consumer spending 10,494 yuan ($1,649) to buy 106 set meals at one go to collect the toys, the China Consumer Association said in a statement, describing it as “impulsive consumption”.

This is not the first time the mystery box trend has attracted scrutiny.

In May, the practice faced widespread calls for regulation after local media reported that 160 puppies and kittens earmarked for mystery box surprises had been rescued from a warehouse in the city of Chengdu.

Shanghai’s market regulator published the guidelines on its official WeChat account, adding that items such as medicines, live animals or flammable items should not be offered in such boxes. ($1=6.3646 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

'Mystery hut' spotted by China's moon rover gets an explanation

The "mystery hut," or "house," spotted by China's Yutu-2 rover on the far side of the moon turns out to be -- drumroll, please -- a rock. That's not exactly a surprise, but it's an amusing conclusion to the lunar enigma that entranced so many of us in December. Once...
ASTRONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Pop Mart Bows to Shanghai’s New Blind Box Rules After KFC Promotion Draws Fire

(Yicai Global) Jan. 14 -- Pop Mart International Group, a Chinese toy retailer and the country’s largest seller of blind boxes, said it will actively cooperate with new regulations issued by the Shanghai authorities following a controversial promotion, China News reported. Two days ago the China Consumers Association denounced...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
Metro International

China suspends more flights over COVID-19, Shanghai curbs tours

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China suspended dozens of international flights on Friday amid a global surge in Omicron cases, while the city of Shanghai curbed tourist activity as it rushed to head off local COVID-19 infections as imported cases rose. Cities across China are becoming more vigilant against COVID-19 ahead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Shanghai says will cap price of mystery boxes at $31 a box

SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The city of Shanghai said on Friday it would limit the price of “mystery boxes”, which have been a big trend in the country especially among its young people, to 200 yuan ($31.49) a box and said companies should not encouraging buying frenzies.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yum China#Shanghai#Curbs#Frenzy#Chinese
Reuters

China's Henan adds COVID curbs as cases rise, Xian official apologises

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - More cities in central China's Henan province imposed COVID restrictions as infections there rose sharply, while authorities in the northwestern city of Xian apologised on Thursday to a woman whose miscarriage during lockdown stirred public outrage. Henan reported 64 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
KFC
Country
China
yicaiglobal.com

Shanghai Becomes China’s Second City to Top CNY4 Trillion Annual GDP

(Yicai Global) Jan. 20 -- Shanghai has become the second Chinese city after Beijing to surpass the CNY4 trillion (USD630.5 billion) mark for annual gross domestic product. The city’s GDP grew 8.1 percent, the same as the national economy, to CNY4.32 trillion (USD681 billion) last year, Mayor Gong Zheng said in a government work report today. The local government set this year’s GDP growth target at 5.5 percent.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

China to Slap New Curbs on Tech Giants’ Deals, Reuters Says (1)

China’s internet overseer will require the country’s tech giants to seek approval before making investments or raising funds, Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources. The Cyberspace Administration of China is drafting new guidelines that will require any company with more than 100 million users or over 10 billion yuan...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

How Tencent Aims To Dodge China's Tech Crackdown

China's campaign to rein in rival giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Meituan (OTC: MPNGY) has prompted Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) to adopt a more subtle investment strategy by focusing on overseas expansion, Financial Times reports. As it navigates a murky regulatory landscape at home, Tencent is...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China caps weekly policy easing blitz with fresh rate cuts

SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday it has cut interest rates on another key monetary policy tool, capping off a week of easing measures that underscore official concern about a darkening outlook for the world's second-largest economy. In a response to Reuters questions, the People's...
CHINA
Reuters

Hang Seng inches higher on property, consumer boost

* Consumer staples +2.59%, property and construction +1.03%. * Country Garden slumps after convertible bond plan. Jan 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed higher on Friday, turning around from earlier losses on a boost from real estate and consumer staples firms, but sentiment remained fragile amid concern over Fed tightening and China’s economic outlook.
STOCKS
Universe Today

China’s Lander Has Detected Water on the Moon

China’s Chang’e-5 lunar lander has found evidence of hydroxyl (OH) on the Moon. Hydroxyl is a close chemical cousin of water, H2O. While several other orbital missions have detected OH on the Moon previously, Chang’e-5 marks the first time it has been detected by a spacecraft sitting on the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
The Independent

Hong Kong’s ‘super harsh’ Covid hamster cull could lead owners to abandon pets en masse, experts warn

The Hong Kong administration’s decision to cull nearly 2,000 hamsters after 11 animals tested positive for Covid-19 has come under severe criticism in the region.Professor Nikolaus Osterrieder, dean of the college of veterinary medicine and life sciences at City University, called it a “super harsh” measure.“From a veterinary and animal welfare perspective, it would be preferable to try to save the lives of those hamsters, [but] I am afraid it may not be doable,” Mr Osterrieder told the South China Morning Post. “This is a super harsh measure, but if you are following a zero-Covid policy, that is why tolerance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

283K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy