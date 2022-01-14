Inflation impacting everyone, including organizations dedicated to helping people in need

(WTNH) – Pandemic price hikes showing no signs of letting up. Inflation has reached its highest level in 40 years.

It’s impacting everything from groceries to rent as well as organizations that are dedicated to helping people in need. Local nonprofits say the inflation combined with pandemic problems is making the need spike.

News 8 checked in with the Community Action Agency of New Haven. They help people from all around the greater New Haven area with everything from diapers to heating bills. With the price of diapers, food, and oil all going up, more people need more help.

Over the last four months, 5,000 people have applied at the agency. That’s up 25 percent from the same time period the year before.

“The most vulnerable population. We’re applying for grants everywhere to make sure that these needs are still being met,” said Bianca Bowles, Community Action Agency New Haven.

With salaries not going up the way inflation is, Bowles says it’s really impacting everyone. She gave the analogy that when American catches a cold, the lower-income folks catch pneumonia.

