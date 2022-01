Allies of Boris Johnson have pleaded for him to be given more time as Tory MPs plotted to remove him from No 10 over the partygate row.A group of Tories who won their seats in Mr Johnson’s 2019 election landslide appear to have lost faith in the Prime Minister after he admitted attending a “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden during England’s first coronavirus lockdown.Mr Johnson has insisted that “nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules” and he believed he was attending a work event.A series of gatherings in No...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO