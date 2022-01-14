UPDATE 1-Nordic wind power production hits record high

(Updates Thursday’s story to reflect new high set later the same day)

OSLO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Wind power production in the Nordic countries hit a record-high of 20.8 gigawatt on Thursday afternoon, analysts at Refinitiv said, amid stormy weather and after a sharp expansion of installed capacity last year.

Wind turbines’ output across Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland reached the new high point for the hour from 1500 GMT, Refinitiv’s data showed.

Earlier in the day, wind output had already hit a new high of 20.3 GW, data provided by Refinitiv’s analysts to Reuters showed.

Extreme weather with torrential rains and strong wind gusts lashed western and northern Norway on Wednesday and Thursday, where most of the country’s wind farms are situated.

Denmark and parts of the Baltic Sea also saw high winds.

Norwegian wind power capacity grew by 659 MW to 4,656 MW last year, preliminary data from the industry’s regulator NVE showed.

In neighbouring Sweden, capacity was forecast to have grown by 2,220 MW to 12,300 MW in 2021, according to latest available data from the Swedish Wind Energy Association.

Installed wind power capacity in Finland rose by 671 megawatt (MW) to 3,257 MW, data released by the Finnish Wind Power Association on Wednesday showed.

Installed capacity in Denmark grew by 714 MW by the end of August compared with December 2020, to a total of 6,892 MW, according to data from the Danish Wind Association.

High wind has also pushed down wholesale power prices, with the region's reference system price for delivery on Thursday hitting 33.92 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), its lowest level since Nov. 20.