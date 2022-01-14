ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RHOC' Alum Kelly Dodd and Husband Buy Palm Springs Fixer Upper

Cover picture for the articleKelly Dodd and her hubby Rick Leventhal have just snagged a pad in the Palm Springs area for about $715k, and they plan to give it a major makeover ... TMZ has learned. Kelly and Rick are undecided if they're going to keep the 3 bed, 3 bath estate for themselves...

