Our latest readers' rides feature takes a look at Richard Poole's diesel Accord Tourer, which proves it pays to think outside of the box. “I’m not touching it, it’s staying standard,” is a collection of words best ignored when uttered by a car person. This is precisely what Richard Poole said when taking the keys to a Honda Accord Tourer, and credit where credit’s due, he did hold out for 12 months before the inevitable happened. After that initial year of ownership passed, he could hold out no longer.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO